Strictly speaking, choosing a school is simply a mammoth shopping expedition, although, sadly, without the January Sales. Aside from the family home, investing in education is probably the single most expensive purchase a parent will make, as well as arguably the most important one.

Putting aside for a moment the tried- and-tested method of choosing a school that meets the needs of individual children, years of supporting parents says to me it’s often as much about the parents’ buying type as it is about the child. Our personality, opinions and aspirations are merely the outcome of our life experiences and, unsur- prisingly, these have an influence on school buying decisions.

Bearing this in mind, perhaps parents embarking on one of the most important purchases of their lives should ask themselves ‘what type of buyer am I’?