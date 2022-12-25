The 2022 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz

Challenge yourself with our traditional test of knowledge, drawn from all things Country Life, as compiled by Kate Green.
We’ll be publishing the answers on Boxing Day, 26 December, at 6pm. There’s a link at the bottom of this page which will not be live until then.
The year that was
- Which bell rang for the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee for the first time since it fell silent in the 1970s?
- How many stripes does the Ukrainian flag have?
- What farmyard foodstuff can no longer be labelled ‘free range’?
- Which country topped the medal table at the Commonwealth Games?
- Which country finished second in the Eurovision Song Contest?
- In which sport did Britain win its sole gold at the Winter Olympics?
- In which county was a record temperature of 40.3˚C recorded on July 19?
- What nationality is the 2022 Booker Prize winner?
- Rishi Sunak is MP of which constituency?
- What did Pipe Major Paul Burns play as the Queen’s coffin left Westminster Abbey?
Country lore
- In which AONB is ‘Constable Country’?
- Zorro is the Spanish word for what animal?
- Which bird’s search for a mate is known as ‘roding’?
- Where is the world’s largest area of blanket bog?
- What colour was John Peel’s hunt coat?
- An ‘exaltation’ is the collective noun for which bird?
- The ‘leaf miner’ attacks which tree?
- What colour are the flowers of the bird’s-foot-trefoil?
- Anglesey orange tip and Yashmak are varieties of what flower?
- Tinca tinca is the Latin name for which freshwater fish?
PICTURE ROUND: Christmas Traditions
Name the activity from the word/picture clues.
Cathedral spires
Which cathedrals are associated with the following?
- St Cuthbert’s bones
- The first Nine Lessons and Carols service
- Graham Sutherland’s Christ in Glory in the Tetramorph tapestry
- The fan-vaulted Hogwarts corridors
- A tribute to Wilfred Owen
My family and other animals
- What was the name and breed of Princess Elizabeth’s first dog?
- What kind of animal was Beauchamp Oxford Lady, given to the Queen in 1957?
- The Queen had a Derby runner-up just before her coronation. What was the name of the horse?
- In 1972, a present to the Queen was fed bananas, avocado and sugar on a flight from the Cameroon. What was it?
- What breed is Carltonlima Emma, Her Majesty’s favourite mount?
Carols by heart
From which carols are these lines taken?
- ‘Still through the cloven skies they come’
- ‘If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb’
- ‘This star drew nigh to the north-west’
- ‘O morning stars together, proclaim thy holy birth’
- ‘Thus spake the seraph and forthwith’
What the Dickens?
Name the book from the plot
- Ghosts make miserly old man feel guilty about his employee
- Also known as The Parish Boy’s Progress, a workhouse boy escapes from a life of crime
- Satirisation of a legal company, which led to real-life social reform
- A rare departure from London to a gritty, northern mill town where children are taught facts
- Subtitled A Tale of the Riots of Eighty, a country bumpkin and his raven get caught up with an unruly mob
PICTURE ROUND: Watch your flocks
Name these six native sheep breeds.
Eat, drink and be merry
- Stilton cheese is made in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, but in which county is the village of Stilton?
- When is Stir-Up Sunday?
- What alcohol goes into a snowball?
- What fruit makes up a wassail cup?
- What colour is a Bourbon Red turkey?
We are the champions
- In which sport is Britain’s Yasmin Ingham world champion?
- Where did this year’s gymnastics world championships take place?
- Which amateur jockey rode Noble Yeats to win the Grand National and promptly announced his retirement?
- What major title did Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard win this year?
- Who is captain of the victorious England Women’s football team?
Dearly departed
Identify these famous people who died in 2022
- The three-times champion of Thomas Cromwell
- Self-deprecating star of I’m Sorry I haven’t a Clue
- Master of the leg spin who played for Accrington
- Nine-time winner of Flat racing’s blue riband
- Creator of a popular snow sculpture
National pride
In which national parks can these places be found?
- Mole’s Chamber
- Pen-y-Fan
- Titan Cave
- Janet’s Foss
- Muck Fleet
Hotchpotch
- The aria The Trumpet Shall Sound in Handel’s Messiah originally featured what instrument?
- What are ELMS?
- Which 91-year-old artist painted himself after running short of sitters during the pandemic?
- What degree does the singer Adele plan to study?
- What nationality is Dalia Stasevska, conductor of September’s Last Night of the Proms?
- A cete is the collective noun for which mammal?
- Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau translates as what anthem?
- Anthony Trollope, Rupert D’Oyly Carte, Stafford Cripps, Willie Whitelaw and Rishi Sunak have what in common?
- What is a Derbyshire Redcap?
- What is bolving?