The 2022 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz

The year that was

Which bell rang for the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee for the first time since it fell silent in the 1970s? How many stripes does the Ukrainian flag have? What farmyard foodstuff can no longer be labelled ‘free range’? Which country topped the medal table at the Commonwealth Games? Which country finished second in the Eurovision Song Contest? In which sport did Britain win its sole gold at the Winter Olympics? In which county was a record temperature of 40.3˚C recorded on July 19? What nationality is the 2022 Booker Prize winner? Rishi Sunak is MP of which constituency? What did Pipe Major Paul Burns play as the Queen’s coffin left Westminster Abbey?

Country lore

In which AONB is ‘Constable Country’? Zorro is the Spanish word for what animal? Which bird’s search for a mate is known as ‘roding’? Where is the world’s largest area of blanket bog? What colour was John Peel’s hunt coat? An ‘exaltation’ is the collective noun for which bird? The ‘leaf miner’ attacks which tree? What colour are the flowers of the bird’s-foot-trefoil? Anglesey orange tip and Yashmak are varieties of what flower? Tinca tinca is the Latin name for which freshwater fish?

PICTURE ROUND: Christmas Traditions

Name the activity from the word/picture clues.

Cathedral spires

Which cathedrals are associated with the following?

St Cuthbert’s bones The first Nine Lessons and Carols service Graham Sutherland’s Christ in Glory in the Tetramorph tapestry The fan-vaulted Hogwarts corridors A tribute to Wilfred Owen

My family and other animals

What was the name and breed of Princess Elizabeth’s first dog? What kind of animal was Beauchamp Oxford Lady, given to the Queen in 1957? The Queen had a Derby runner-up just before her coronation. What was the name of the horse? In 1972, a present to the Queen was fed bananas, avocado and sugar on a flight from the Cameroon. What was it? What breed is Carltonlima Emma, Her Majesty’s favourite mount?

Carols by heart

From which carols are these lines taken?

‘Still through the cloven skies they come’ ‘If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb’ ‘This star drew nigh to the north-west’ ‘O morning stars together, proclaim thy holy birth’ ‘Thus spake the seraph and forthwith’

What the Dickens?

Name the book from the plot

Ghosts make miserly old man feel guilty about his employee Also known as The Parish Boy’s Progress, a workhouse boy escapes from a life of crime Satirisation of a legal company, which led to real-life social reform A rare departure from London to a gritty, northern mill town where children are taught facts Subtitled A Tale of the Riots of Eighty, a country bumpkin and his raven get caught up with an unruly mob

PICTURE ROUND: Watch your flocks

Name these six native sheep breeds.

Eat, drink and be merry

Stilton cheese is made in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, but in which county is the village of Stilton? When is Stir-Up Sunday? What alcohol goes into a snowball? What fruit makes up a wassail cup? What colour is a Bourbon Red turkey?

We are the champions

In which sport is Britain’s Yasmin Ingham world champion? Where did this year’s gymnastics world championships take place? Which amateur jockey rode Noble Yeats to win the Grand National and promptly announced his retirement? What major title did Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard win this year? Who is captain of the victorious England Women’s football team?

Dearly departed

Identify these famous people who died in 2022

The three-times champion of Thomas Cromwell Self-deprecating star of I’m Sorry I haven’t a Clue Master of the leg spin who played for Accrington Nine-time winner of Flat racing’s blue riband Creator of a popular snow sculpture

National pride

In which national parks can these places be found?

Mole’s Chamber Pen-y-Fan Titan Cave Janet’s Foss Muck Fleet

Hotchpotch