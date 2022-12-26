The 2022 Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz: The Answers

No peeking!

The year that was

1 Great Paul; 2 Two, blue and yellow; 3 Eggs, owing to avian flu; 4 Australia; 5 Great Britain (Sam Ryder); 6 Curling; 7 Lincolnshire (at Coningsby); 8 Shehan Karunatilaka is Sri Lankan; 9 Richmond (North Yorkshire); 10 Sleep dearie, sleep

Country lore

1 Dedham Vale; 2 Fox; 3 Woodcock; 4 In the Flow Country, Caithness and Sutherland; 5 Grey; 6 The lark; 7 Horse chestnut; 8 Yellow; 9 Snowdrop; 10 Tench

Christmas traditions picture round

1 Log fire; 2 Star in the east; 3 Farmers’ market; 4 Wreath making; 5 Dog walking; 6 Boxing Day meet; 7 Midnight Mass; 8 Sledding; 9 King’s Speech

Cathedral spires

1 Durham; 2 Truro; 3 Coventry; 4 Gloucester; 5 Ripon

My family and other animals

1 Susan, a Pembroke corgi; 2 A Jersey cow; 3 Aureole; 4 An elephant called Jumbo; 5 Fell pony

Carols by heart

1 It came upon the Midnight Clear; 2 In the Bleak Midwinter; 3 The First Nowell; 4 O Little Town of Bethlehem; 5 While Shepherds Watched

What the Dickens?

1 A Christmas Carol; 2 Oliver Twist; 3 Bleak House; 4 Hard Times; 5 Barnaby Rudge

Watch your flocks picture round

1 Herdwick, 2 Manx Loaghtan, 3 Soay, 4 Balwen, 5 Cotswold, 6 Bluefaced Leicester]

Eat, drink and be merry

1 Cambridgeshire; 2 The last Sunday before Advent; 3 Advocaat, which is brandy based; 4 Apple; 5 Chestnut with red wattle and white tail feathers

We are the champions

1 Eventing; 2 Liverpool; 3 Sam Waley-Cohen; 4 Tour de France; 5 Leah Williamson

Dearly departed

1 Hilary Mantel; 2 Barry Cryer; 3 Shane Warne; 4 Lester Piggott; 5 Raymond Briggs

National pride

1 Exmoor; 2 Brecon Beacons; 3 Peak District; 4 Yorkshire Dales; 5 Norfolk Broads

Hotchpotch

1 Trombone; 2 Environmental Land Management Schemes; 3 Frank Auerbach; 4 English Literature; 5 Finnish; 6 Badger; 7 Land of My Fathers; 8 They are all Wykehamists; 9 A chicken; 10 A West Country tradition of imitating a rutting red-deer stag