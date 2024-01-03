The lost art of letter writing: ‘Opening a letter brings a nostalgic feeling of joy unrivalled in this digital age’

From scribbled thank-you notes to long, lyrical testaments of love, the handwritten word creates a meaningful and lasting record, says Sarah Fortescue, as she laments the lost art of letter writing.

Throughout history, the eloquence of the written word has deepened connections. It has unfolded love stories, settled scores and reaffirmed friendships by relaying thoughts, feelings and stories onto paper. Today, in this fast-paced digital age, it seems as if we do not have the time to communicate in this format any more.

When I sit at my Apple Mac, fingers working faster than my brain, I am functioning on autopilot, ticking off my to-do list. I am conscious, yes, but, by the end of the day, would I be able to list the contacts I have emailed or the specific contents of what I had written in each email? I have to admit, I think not.

When I have moments of solitude at my writing desk, with a fresh sheet of paper before me, the excitement builds. To write a letter of thanks for an occasion — an extended length of time with friends, a moment reminiscing or in memory of a life or a celebration of a future life together — I fall into a state of sanctuary as pen meets the paper. A spark of excitement ripples through my being, as I delve deep into my imagination to conjure up the unique narrative of the letter, tailored to the recipient. To hold on to their attention, to amuse, wrap up and entertain — this is a thrilling process for the letter writer.

The unwrapping of my first fountain pen is a moment I will hold on to for my entire life — what a treat it was. I delighted in the beauty of the nib and how the blue ink glided across the page as I scribed. Thirty years on, this same thrilling feeling has stayed with me and I dream that my son will be as inspired when he reaches the same age. I often wonder if we as parents cannot instill a love of letter writing into our children, would it be encouraged at school? In the modern classroom, the screen is employed over the written word — handwriting is a dying art form and we must strive to instill the invaluable appreciation of the written word.

The leap from the written word, with its conscious consideration, to the rapid and robotic typed version of an email straddles a very large gap. Alongside our innate sense for navigation and map reading, let us not lose the freedom of penning a missive. The emotion that can be conveyed and the fluidness of expression that it allows conjures up such beauty and individuality on a page. As we must reject the temptation to follow a blue line on a screen to every destination these days, so must we reject the convenience of sending a quick email or text message instead of a thoughtfully written card or letter.

When a letter hits the doormat, the creativity of its contents and tangibility of what the recipient receives is all too delightful. Opening a letter brings a nostalgic feeling of joy unrivalled in this digital age. Let us hope we continue to put pen to paper and that this art form will thrive in future generations.

Sarah Fortescue (www.sarahfortescue.com), a London- and Cornwall-based interior designer, has been instrumental in the renovation of her family estate, Boconnoc in Cornwall (www.boconnoc.com)