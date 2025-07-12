21 of the greatest craftspeople working in Britain today, as chosen by the nation's best designers and architects
We've persuaded some of the most celebrated names from our Country Life Top 100 to name the craftspeople they have in their own personal little black books.
To misquote the poet John Donne, no architect or designer is an island: collaboration is pivotal to successful houses, their interiors and the gardens that surround them. It’s not only what you know, but who you know; joiners, restorers, specialist nurseries, art dealers, plasterers.
The best outcomes rely on where you look for inspiration, too, from people and places to books and buildings. That’s why we have asked, for the second year, some of the experts featured in our Country Life Top 100 to plunder their lists of contacts, well as their libraries and memories, to share the names of the specialists whose breadth and depth of experience make all the difference to a project — so they can make a difference to yours. — GK
Carpenter and joiner Tom Rennie is ludicrously skilled. He sought us out after hearing that everything in our house, from cupboards to turned posts, is made of ash.
Christian Fleming, Fleming Architects
Katrin Moye and George Bronwin are the most lovely ceramicists who create truly exceptional pieces.
Butter Wakefield
Martha Freud’s ceramics are so simple, so beautiful and so difficult to create. Her inscriptions on see-through porcelain are exquisite and working on special commissions with her is a joy.
Kit Kemp
I could recommend many, so I have selected someone who excels in an unusual craft: Tom Kennedy for scagliola, the 17th-century plasterwork technique.
Edward Bulmer
Clunie Fretton of Fretton Handley is a highly accomplished and versatile sculptor and carver, whose diverse portfolio includes both beautiful and lively new work and exemplary restoration. She is both inspirational and a pleasure to work with.
Hugh Petter, Adam Architecture
The team at the Weald & Downland Living Museum, West Sussex does such a fantastic job of keeping traditional crafts alive. The museum is an incredible resource for knowledge and inspiration.
Tom Turner
Hot Metal Toby is the man to contact if you need anything made from steel. He has made steps, walls, ponds and pergolas for me over the years, most of them developed from vague ideas that he has tweaked to become practical. He has also done excellent work at RHS Wisley in Surrey and Hyde Hall in Essex.
James Alexander-Sinclair
Kevin Smith of Conservation Leadwork for decorative and architectural pieces.
Angela Collins, Angela Collins Garden Design
The people behind Torc Pots have mastered the niche craft of grand-scale planters, mainly contemporary in design, which can look great out-side a period home. Marshall Brass is a good old trusted friend in a world of new ironmongery, with an old-school catalogue that works.
Mungo Adam-Smith, Ian Adam-Smith Architects
Soane Britain’s pieces are beautifully crafted and made in the UK, striking that rare balance of feeling both unique and utterly timeless.
Sean Symington
Alex Cottrell of Llangollen Joinery in the Welsh mountains can produce the most immaculate joinery and cabinetry. For large-scale projects, we use Lopen Joinery and Scope Joinery.
Rupert Cunningham, Ben Pentreath Studio
Wood artist and arborist Robert George () uses carefully sourced timber to create the most incredible one-off vessels and expressive Furniture pieces.
James Thurstan Waterworth, Thurstan
The Garden Trellis Co is a company full of passionate craftspeople, looking to deliver top-end products.
Alasdair Cameron, Cameron
Furniture-maker Rupert Bevan and his team are incredibly talented, often inspiring us to experiment with new materials.
Isabella Worsley
Jay Davey, for woven willow work, and Oxford Planters for the best wooden planters for the garden and many kinds of furniture.
Libby Russell, Mazzullo + Russell
The wonderful Cotswold Decorative Ironworkers have helped me with bespoke pieces, from garden gates to railings, for 30 years.
Rupert Golby
Darek Dziedzic of building and joinery firm Unique Construction (London) is an amazing character, expert at cabinetry.
Christopher Lawler, Johnston Cave
Barley Studio in York for exquisite artistry and skill in stained glass.
Guy Oliver, Oliver Laws
Francis Stacey is a master of finishing, from perfectionist plastering to a multitude of decorative effects. He primarily uses traditional materials and techniques and his work is a joy to behold.
Tom Balch, Rose of Jericho
Johanna Welsh is a third-generation Suffolk pargetter. She brings a freshness and vigour to freehand ornamental plasterwork, which injects an indisputably handmade element into buildings old and new. Our plaster-work with Jo has often been inspired by Nature and we have brought ceilings and wall friezes to life with birds, plants and the heavens.
Mark Hoare, Hoare, Ridge & Morris
Decorative artist Tess Newall has done some beautiful work for us over the years, from murals to folk art-inspired furniture. Her creations often become the stand-out element of a project.
Bunny Turner, Turner Pocock
