I've seen the light: How a dark and gloomy kitchen in the Scottish Borders was reconfigured for 21st century living
When a family home passed to a new generation, Guild Anderson was asked to create a kitchen suited to modern living.
Despite the high ceilings, a combination of dark wood floors and worktops meant there was little light in the kitchen of this Borders home.
To better reflect 21st-century lifestyles, the planners agreed that the dividing wall and chimney breast could be removed to create one large, light-filled room. The design brief included retaining several existing features, such as the original oil fired AGA, a large, glazed dresser and a staircase leading down to the cellar.
The Guild Anderson team was led by Kate Lawrence-Parr, who designed a bespoke arched mantel over the cooking area with recessed, hand-painted wall cabinets on either side to include a vertical pan cupboard and drawers for baking equipment. A hob and a small sink sit on either side of the AGA.
‘One of the clients is a keen cook, so it was essential that this kitchen not only looks pretty, but functions well and has plenty of storage,’ explains Lawrence-Parr. ‘The cabinetry details take inspiration from the architectural features, such as the existing shutters.’
In the middle is an oak cook’s table with a marble worktop at one end. Traditional peg details and Georgian-style aged brass drop handles from Armac Martin belie modern elements, such as a charging drawer and extra-deep kitchen equipment drawers. On the right-hand wall is a washing-up area with a traditional drying rack hung to drip dry into the sink from Shaws of Darwen.
The cabinets are in Farrow & Ball’s Breakfast Room Green and the tongue-and-groove panelling is in a contrasting pink, Setting Plaster. The aged brass taps are from Barber Wilsons.
For more information visit Guild Anderson's website.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This feature originally appeared in the June 25, 2025 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe
-
-
Once threatened with extinction, the peregrine falcon has made a remarkable comeback
In the latest instalment of Mark Cocker's 'Winging it' column, he looks at the peregrine, a bird of prey with astonishing speed and super strength.
-
Roger Moore's James Bond debut: Country Life Quiz of the Day, July 3, 2025
Country houses, battles and London landmarks in Thursday's new-and-improved Quiz of the Day.
-
Once threatened with extinction, the peregrine falcon has made a remarkable comeback
In the latest instalment of Mark Cocker's 'Winging it' column, he looks at the peregrine, a bird of prey with astonishing speed and super strength.
-
Rogue sellers and puppy farmers are exploiting Government licensing loopholes at the expense of responsible dog breeders, says The Kennel Club
The Kennel Club launched a report in the House of Commons last week calling for an urgent review of current licensing regulations.
-
Beyond Stonehenge: The ancient moorland megaliths and grand stone rings that you can enjoy without the tourist hordes
With their potent blend of wild looks and mystery, Britain’s ancient sites have an enduring magnetism — and there are far more of them than you might imagine.
-
40 miles of racket strings, 55,000 balls and 2.5 million strawberries: Wimbledon by the numbers
How many strawberries are consumed, how many petunias purchased and just how much racket string is required at the world’s oldest tennis championships? Lotte Brundle serves up the numbers.
-
Chatsworth's winning £4 million Lottery ticket means it can restore beloved water feature
The Chatsworth House Trust will use the money from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore their Cascade — beloved by Alan Titchmarsh.
-
Hope from the ashes: This new generation of ash trees is more resistant to dieback
When ash dieback first arrived in Britain, in 2012, an emergency COBRA meeting was formed. The disease has since spread rampantly across the countryside, but there is still hope.
-
From the Country Life archive: The 19th century answer to Swingball
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
-
Canine muses: David Hockney's chocolate dachshunds who wanted for only two things — food and love
In the second edition of our limited series, we meet some more of the dogs who've inspired our greatest artists.