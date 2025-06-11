How the deep-lustre of copper brings period glamour to this kitchen
Designed by deVOL, inspired by a New York bistro
Comprising cabinetry from the ‘Classic’ furniture collection by deVOL and painted in the firm’s Printer’s Black paint, this striking design is inspired by a neighbourhood bistro in Manhattan, US. ‘The plan was to create a chic and functional design to complement a sturdy, but plain island that is both a prep table and sit-up bar,’ explains creative director Helen Parker.
On the wall, the glazed cupboards with brass frames are from the Haberdasher’s collection that takes its cue from a mid-century design. There are also references to Victorian shop fittings with their floor-to-ceiling cupboards, cubbyholes and sliding glass drawers that take advantage of the lofty proportions of this 18th-century townhouse in Bath.
In addition, there are Heirloom task lights with creamware shades, an ornate La Cornue range cooker and bold Arabescato marble work-tops. At the window, a café curtain in a semi-transparent fabric offers a degree of privacy without obscuring the light provided by the sash windows.
The island’s work surface is in aged copper fabricated from 1.5mm thick copper. It pairs well with the oversized extractor hood and aged-brass taps. ‘The copper touches are essential in this kitchen, they add understated lustre and warmth,’ says Ms Parker. ‘The glow from the aged copper worktop really is beautiful, soft and subtle any time of the day or night.’
-
-
