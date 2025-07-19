23 of the best antique dealers across country, as nominated by Britain's top interior designers, architects and garden designers
Giles Kime asks some of Britain's best creative minds where they source their antiques in the latest look at the experts' experts.
This is the third part of our series on the experts' experts, in which we spoke to two dozen members of the Country Life Top 100 about the artisans, dealers and writers whose work and wisdom have played a huge part in their careers. The previous instalments saw them name the greatest craftspeople working in Britain and the best design books.
I love anything with a dent and a bash in it, so wandering around a reclamation yard — such as English Salvage in Herefordshire (www.englishsalvage.co.uk) — is where I’m happiest.
Christian Fleming, Fleming Architects
Brownrigg (www.brownrigg-interiors.co.uk) offers a cornucopia of covetable objects.
Kit Kemp
I use a whole variety of dealers, but miss the old-fashioned sort who would share such an amazing depth of knowledge. Honesty and rarity are important and I always call on Anthony Fell in Norfolk (www.anthonyfell.com) when I can.
Edward Bulmer
There are few places more alluring than a well-stocked salvage yard with thick Yorkstone paving slabs, odd boulders, antique cisterns, deconstructed colonnades and mysterious remnants of metalwork: Lichen Antiques in Oxfordshire (www.lichengardenantiques.com) has a constantly changing selection.
James Alexander-Sinclair
Cotswold-based Archie Mackie of Original House Interiors (www.original-house.co.uk) sells wonderful, different furniture. He has a discerning eye, as do his two brothers, sculptors Hamish and Alastair.
Angela Collins, Angela Collins Garden Design
For something truly special, I always turn to Lorfords Antiques (www.lorfordsantiques.com). The collection is beautifully curated, from statement Furniture to antique blue and white ceramics and timeworn oil paintings, their pieces instantly bring character and soul to a space that is absolutely essential in any scheme.
Sean Symington
Fourth-generation antique dealer Will Green in Northamptonshire (www.william-green.co.uk) always has beautiful pieces. Will’s magic lies in his ability to strike the elusive tone of being both grand and humble, traditional yet fresh. Not loud or showy, but quietly commanding attention, his pieces are always the best of their kind.
James Thurstan Waterworth, Thurstan
Repton & Co, Cumbria (www.reptonandco.co.uk), offers a wonderfully eclectic collection. Fun to know that the eminent landscape designer Humphry Repton is an ancestor and namesake.
We source many garden antiques from Lichen Antiques in Oxfordshire (www.lichengardenantiques.com).
Libby Russell, Mazzullo + Russell
Garden & Wood (www.gardenandwood.co.uk) specialises in garden antiques, including tools, cloches and pots.
Rupert Golby
Benjamin Steinitz of Galerie Steinitz (www.steinitz.fr) in Paris, France, has incredible knowledge of his subject and an unerring eye for exceptional pieces. He is a great collaborator.
Christopher Lawler, Johnston Cave
I have hundreds, so it is hard to single out one. But I have recently bought lots of lovely things from Barney James at The Home Bothy in West Sussex (www.homebothy.co.uk). He has an amazing eye for all things with patina and the pieces I’ve sourced from him add a magic layer of ‘old’ to a room.
Bunny Turner, Turner Pocock
I admire Simon Phillips of Ronald Phillips, London W1 (www.ronaldphillipsantiques.co.uk), for his knowledge of fine English Furniture and art from the Queen Anne, Georgian and Regency periods and more.
Guy Oliver, Oliver Laws
Max Rollitt, based in Hampshire (www.maxrollitt.com), and Brownrigg in Gloucestershire (www.brownrigg-interiors.co.uk) offer sensitively curated pieces by true masters in their field.
Butter Wakefield
I love the folky feel of the country Furniture sold by John Cornall Antiques in Warwickshire (www.johncornallantiques.com) and the fabulous early Heal’s Furniture and Edwardian pieces sold by Miles Griffiths Antiques in North Yorkshire (www.milesgriffithsantiques.co.uk).
Tom Turner
Tim Corfield of Daniel Morris Art Advisory, London W1 (www.dmartadvisory.com) should be on speed dial for finding fine Furniture and Dorian Caffot de Fawes, based in London NW8 (www.dorian-antiques.com) has a fantastic eye.
Mungo Adam-Smith, Ian Adam-Smith Architects
Sherborne in Dorset has become a hub of antique dealers, including Molecula Modern (www.molecula.co.uk) and Macintosh Antiques (www.macintoshantiques.co.uk), both with interesting stock.
Tom Balch, Rose of Jericho
Guy Tobin (www.guytobin.co.uk) has an unerring eye and excels at unearthing interesting and unusual pieces from all periods. I also love Repton & Co in Cumbria (www.reptonandco.co.uk), McBain & Byrne in Co Durham (www.mcbainbyrne.com) and Max Rollitt (www.maxrollitt.com).
Rupert Cunningham, Ben Pentreath Studio
Lorfords (www.lorfordsantiques.com) is a go-to. Susan Deliss (www.susandeliss.com) has a treasure trove of beautiful antique fabrics in London W11.
Isabella Worsley
