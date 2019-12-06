Christmas gifts for teenagers

The ultimate luxury (if slightly devoid of reality) gift guide for teenage boys and girls, from grandchildren to godchildren, sons and daughters, and nieces and nephews.

Pictured above, these funky wrist warmers are decorated with a quirky lightning bolt motif, these super-soft wrist-warmers are made of cashmere.

Priced at £65, Rosie Sugden

Perfect for the teenager who has everything except an eye mark, this eye mask is made of sandwashed silk, whatever that is.

Priced at £55, Asceno

Made from leather, this board can be rolled up and easily carried around — ideal travel entertainment.

Priced at £200, Okapi

This compact leather bag comes with a versatile webbed strap that can be adjusted so you can wear it in different ways – one bag for the price of four.

Priced at £395, Stow

Ideal for older teenagers, this shaving set, whose razor has a limited edition handle, can be personalised with engraved initials.

Priced at £28, with three initials, £38, Harry's

Handcut pieces are glued at different levels to bring to life this cheeky Jack Russell.

Priced at £195, OKA

Handcrafted in Scotland from pure lambswool, this jumper is available in different colours and letters, so Betty won’t have to go around with a big ‘A’ on her top.

Priced at £176, Hades

You can’t really go wrong with pyjamas.

Priced at £120, Desmond and Dempsey

In this design collaboration, Mulo’s classic backless slippers come in Hamilton & Hare’s natural fabrics.

Priced at £145, Mulo Shoes

Bold colours and patterns make this limited-edition Polaroid a head-turner – a fun investment for a funky teen.

Priced at £129.99, Polaroid

Designed in London and hand-made in Portugal, these classic brogues have been updated with a metallic makeover.

Priced at £189, Rogue Matilda

Made of recycled plastic bottled, these eco-friendly swim shorts are inspired by by the pelicans diving for fish off Antigua’s Carlisle Bay at sunset.

Priced at £120, Love Brand