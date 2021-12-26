The Country Life Editor’s Christmas Quiz for 2021: See all the answers

Get the answers to our 2021 Christmas Quiz.
For those that have completed the quiz — congratulations! Scroll down this page for the answers.
For the rest of you, what do you mean, you ‘haven’t done the 2021 Country Life Christmas quiz yet’? Follow this link immediately. And thank your stars that we put the answers a little way down this page purely for those who accidentally landed here first.
Okay, all ready? Here we go:
So that was 2021
1) Debenhams
2) His mother
3) Cambridge
4) Sienna Elizabeth
5) Good Morning Britain
6) November
7) Amazon
8) Uber drivers
9) Virginia Wade
10) £100
Nature
1) Red squirrel
2) Vitamin C
3) Hedgehogs, hazel dormice, bats
4) Petrichor
5) Fly
Art
1) L. S. Lowry
2) Triptych
3) Mona Lisa
4) Bronze
5) London (National Portrait Gallery)
Picture round: Name the rare breed
1) Jacob sheep
2) Tamworth pig
3) Bagot goat
4) Suffolk Punch
5) Buff Orpington
6) Belted Galloway
7) Golden pheasant
Sport
1) Ayr
2) Four
3) Cresta Run
4) Wear it
5) 22
Food and drink
1) Red
2) Soya bean
3) Sauté
4) Nougat
5) Brandy
Music
1) Conductor
2) Katrina and the Waves (1997)
3) Tuba
4) Salzburg
5) Venus
Stage and screen
1) Guys and Dolls
2) Fred Flintstone
3) Carey Mulligan
4) Shrew
5) Banks
We wish you a merry Christmas
1) Four (Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future)
2) 3pm
3) Paris
4) December 25
5) Three (Dasher, Dancer, Donner)
Good enough to eat…? Name the British dish
1) Cornish Yarg
2) Eccles cake
3) Jellied eel
4) Jam roly-poly
5) Stargazy pie
6) Laverbread
Literature
1) The Hobbit
2) Nevermore
3) Tom Wolfe
4) Beowulf
5) Westward Ho!
History
1) A crown
2) Ford (Model T)
3) Elba
4) First English Civil War (1642–46)
5) George III
Science
1) Compound
2) Brain
3) A meteor
4) Silver
5) Earth
Name that (Christmas) tune… purely from the lyrics
1) White Christmas
2) Last Christmas
3) Jingle Bell Rock
4) Blue Christmas
5) Do They Know It’s Christmas?
