Country Life 19 March 2025
Country Life 19 March 2025 looks at March hares, Lutyens's best friend and meets Britain's horticultural heroes.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
The legacy
Radical planter and pioneer Gertrude Jekyll left an indelible mark on 400 gardens around the world, reveals Tiffany Daneff
Building on a dream
Nicola Taylor tells Tiffany Daneff how she ‘picked up a spade and carried on’ where her father left off in a Northamptonshire wood
It starts with a seed
Is there anything more satisfying than growing a plant from seed? Find out how with John Hoyland
The ground crew
Christopher Stocks meets the unsung heroes and heroines of horticulture who keep Britain’s best gardens in mint condition
Shocking pinks
Tilly Ware recommends a trip to Cornwall’s Calamazag nursery to pick up the perfect pinks
United colours of Rolls-Royce
Toby Keel finds the British marque making a bold, banana-yellow statement as he gets behind the wheel of the new Series II Ghost
A uniform approach
Never try to appear fashionable or attempt to look young — Dylan Jones shares his golden rules on how to dress in your sixties
Hare’s to you
Murderous, mad and magnificent: the hare is a fascinating figure in art, discovers Michael Prodger
Sir James MacMillan’s favourite painting
The composer chooses a bold and moving religious painting
The architect for me
In the first of two articles, Clive Aslet examines the double act of architect Sir Edwin Lutyens and client Reginald McKenna
Take it with a pinch of salt
Deborah Nicholls-Lee examines the salt-loving plants coming into their own in a changing climate
A night on the tiles
Harry Pearson finds drunken may-hem in the history of dominoes
The good stuff
A vase is a Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving, says Hetty Lintell
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe applauds the updating of a Wiltshire sitting room, as Arabella Youens asks: are you sitting comfortably?
Sour to the people
Fish and chips wouldn’t be fish and chips without a glug of malt vinegar, argues Rob Crossan
Pho sure
Asian noodle soup tempts Tom Parker Bowles with its thrilling symphony of fragrant flavours
Foraging
Handle with care when picking hogweed and cow parsley for the kitchen, warns John Wright
Arts & antiques
Carlo Passino throws the spotlight on the engaging drawings of literary legend Victor Hugo
Directors take centre stage
Shakespeare and Chekhov are given an imaginative new spin — and Michael Billington approves
And much more
