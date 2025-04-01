Country Life 2 April 2025
Country Life 2 April 2025 celebrates smaller country houses, visits Portmeirion and is wowed by the magnolias of Maurice Foster.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
The imitation game
Harry Pearson seeks out the cunningly disguised pillboxes created to be Britain’s last line of Second World War defence
Interiors
The art of conversation can be aided by a carefully configured drawing room, says Emma Burns of Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler
All ‘Clough-ed up’
Ben Lerwill marks 100 years of Portmeirion in North Wales, the outlandish architectural creation of Sir Clough Williams-Ellis
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Property market
Arabella Youens casts her eye over compact country estates in Dorset, Devon and Hertfordshire
A prince among plantsmen
Charles Quest-Ritson is wowed by the memorable magnolias among the 6,000 plants in the Kent garden of Maurice Foster
Travel
Libby Brodie and Rosie Paterson explore the magnificent Maldives and Pamela Goodman shares not so fond memories of cheese fondue
Zoë Wanamaker’s favourite painting
The actress chooses a vibrant work bursting with the light, colour and energy of spring
A house of many inspirations
Jeremy Musson marvels at the amazing transformation of 300-year-old farm buildings at High Wardington House, Oxfordshire
The legacy
Kate Green pays tribute to Joe Henson, a ‘true gentleman’ who led the way in safeguarding some of our favourite native breeds
From this slumber you shall wake
Numbers have plummeted in the past 20 years, but plans are afoot to revive the fortunes of the hazel dormouse, reveals Jack Watkins
The good stuff
Immortalise your beloved pet in a beautiful piece of bespoke jewellery, suggests Hetty Lintell
London Life
Amie Elizabeth White embarks on the capital’s Big Egg Hunt, Country Life writers present all the titbits you need to know this month and Huon Mallalieu takes a trip down memory lane as he recalls the colourful characters of Booksellers’ Row
Foraging
John Wright lauds elderflower for its ‘scent beyond compare’
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino delves into the beauty, birds and beasts in the kingdom of J. M. W. Turner
Close to your chest
Huon Mallalieu investigates how the chest of drawers has gradually made itself at home in every room of the house
A song of the four seasons
Henrietta Bredin applauds the fusing of poetry and music in the exquisite song cycle ‘Seasons’
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
Chloe Dalton: The woman who swapped top-level geopolitics to rescue a baby hare
As an expert foreign policy adviser, Chloe Dalton's life revolved around international travel and walking the corridors of power. Then a chance encounter while out on a walk changed her life forever.
By Toby Keel Published
-
An idyllic home in Hampshire that's perfect for the musical mind
Lyewood House sits in 3.5 acres and comes with a purpose built recording studio and an outdoor heated pool.
By Arabella Youens Published