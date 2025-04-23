Country Life 23 April 2025
Country Life 23 April 2025 looks at how to make the most of The Season in Britain: where to go, what to eat, who to look out for and much more.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Madeleine, my madeleine
Favourite foods transport Tom Parker Bowles back in time, as Katy Birchall quizzes friends of Country Life on their culinary recollections from childhood
The Season
• Madeleine Silver shares insider tips for a spectacular summer
• Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals how to be a tennis ace
• Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin are dressed to impress
• Nick Foulkes is having the time of his life with stylish chronograph watches
• Flora Watkins survives the social whirl with a long, cool Pimm’s
Oh deer, oh deer
How do you stop Bambi and friends running riot in your garden, asks Charles Quest-Ritson
Bill Sherman’s favourite painting
The Warburg Institute director chooses a work that captures the Renaissance in one frame
A very English house
Jeremy Musson explores the Arts-and-Crafts ethos behind the inventive and innovative architecture at Vann in Surrey
The legacy
Kate Green hails John Christie and his glorious Glyndebourne
Luxury
Hetty Lintell has hats for every occasion and Francesca Cumani selects some favourite things
A room for all seasons
Isabella Worsley reveals the design inspiration for Country Life’s ‘outdoor drawing room’ at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Testing times
Charles Quest-Ritson admires floral favourites of the future on show at RHS Wisley in Surrey
Foraging
‘Just one more’ — John Wright is addicted to unearthing pignuts
Writing between the lines
David Profumo casts his expert eye over piscatorial prose and asks what it is that marks out the memorable from the mundane
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino celebrates the pioneering work of Mary Gartside, whose early-19th-century writings on colour theory were a forerunner to abstract art
Trip the light fantastic
On the 250th anniversary of his birth, Carla Passino examines how J. M. W. Turner pushed the boundaries with his gorgeous sunsets and glittering waters
A summer of singing and supper
From Glyndebourne to West Green via Garsington and The Grange, Kate Green is looking forward to a summer season of high-class international opera and black-tie picnicking
And much more.
