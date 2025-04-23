Country Life 23 April 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

Madeleine, my madeleine

Favourite foods transport Tom Parker Bowles back in time, as Katy Birchall quizzes friends of Country Life on their culinary recollections from childhood

The Season

• Madeleine Silver shares insider tips for a spectacular summer

• Deborah Nicholls-Lee reveals how to be a tennis ace

• Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and Tom Chamberlin are dressed to impress

• Nick Foulkes is having the time of his life with stylish chronograph watches

• Flora Watkins survives the social whirl with a long, cool Pimm’s

Oh deer, oh deer

How do you stop Bambi and friends running riot in your garden, asks Charles Quest-Ritson

Bill Sherman’s favourite painting

The Warburg Institute director chooses a work that captures the Renaissance in one frame

A very English house

Jeremy Musson explores the Arts-and-Crafts ethos behind the inventive and innovative architecture at Vann in Surrey

The legacy

Kate Green hails John Christie and his glorious Glyndebourne

Luxury

Hetty Lintell has hats for every occasion and Francesca Cumani selects some favourite things

A room for all seasons

Isabella Worsley reveals the design inspiration for Country Life’s ‘outdoor drawing room’ at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Testing times

Charles Quest-Ritson admires floral favourites of the future on show at RHS Wisley in Surrey

Foraging

‘Just one more’ — John Wright is addicted to unearthing pignuts

Writing between the lines

David Profumo casts his expert eye over piscatorial prose and asks what it is that marks out the memorable from the mundane

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino celebrates the pioneering work of Mary Gartside, whose early-19th-century writings on colour theory were a forerunner to abstract art

Trip the light fantastic

On the 250th anniversary of his birth, Carla Passino examines how J. M. W. Turner pushed the boundaries with his gorgeous sunsets and glittering waters

A summer of singing and supper

From Glyndebourne to West Green via Garsington and The Grange, Kate Green is looking forward to a summer season of high-class international opera and black-tie picnicking

And much more.