Country Life 25 June 2025

Tom Howells explores the mystery and magnetism of the thousands of ancient British monoliths and monuments, from Cornwall to the Orkneys

Going down in a blazer of glory

It is a favourite of royalty and rowers, worn from Augusta to the Oscars — can there be a more versatile jacket than the blazer, asks Harry Pearson

Country Life International

• Russell Higham uncovers the secret society of Cascais

• Holly Kirkwood finds the age of chivalry alive and well in Valletta

• Matthew Dennison searches for traces of the Venetian Empire in Greece

• Tom Parker Bowles savours superb Spanish dishes

• Eileen Reid tracks the influence of two intellectual giants of Avignon

Winging it

Mark Cocker welcomes the renaissance of the peregrine falcon, a raptor that stoops to conquer at up to 240mph

New series: Scale model

Overfishing threatens the very existence of the cod, but Gadus morhua remains a monster of the deep for David Profumo

Dick Bird’s favourite painting

The stage designer chooses a monumental example of early-19th-century political art

The virtues of history

John Goodall celebrates 100 years of the headquarters of the Worshipful Company of Ironmongers, one of London’s Great Twelve City Livery Companies

The legacy

Leslie Hore-Belisha created a beacon of hope for road users everywhere, finds Kate Green

Luxury

Anniversary jewels and Art Deco delights with Hetty Lintell, plus Willow Crossley’s favourite things

Interiors

Arabella Youens admires the kitchen of a house in the Scottish Borders and considers the earthly pleasures of terracotta

Laying ghosts to rest

A spectacular garden now graces the grounds of the old Somerset-shire Coal Canal Company HQ, as Caroline Donald discovers

Water, water everywhere

John Lewis-Stempel delves into the depths of a field pond, mesmerised by the seemingly endless variety of aquatic life

Arts & antiques

A quartet of journeys with The King raised the profile of plein-air artist Warwick Fuller, who talks Royal Tours with Carla Passino

Making an impression

French Impressionism was a slow burner in Britain as Monet and Pissarro gradually influenced our art scene, reveals Caroline Bugler

And much more