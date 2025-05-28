Country Life 28 May 2025
Country Life's May 28, 2025, issue cover star is an eight-week-old Labrador — a tubby little bundle of joy, who has been expertly engineered to perform life-changing duties by Guide Dogs UK.
Country Life is available at newsagents and supermarkets across the UK.
You can get a single copy of the magazine to be posted to your home, whether in the UK (with free postage included) or anywhere else in the world: see how to order a single issue of Country Life.
If you'd rather get the magazine delivered direct every week and save more than 50% on the cover price, you can subscribe to Country Life. You can subscribe to the print magazine in the UK and internationally.
Elsewhere, we marvel at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, hear a convincing case for saving the humble stag beetle and ditch the dickie disasters for a bow-tie guide to achieve Bond-level sophistication.
And of course, there’s a toast to the original queen of country life: Beatrix Potter, who gave us Peter Rabbit and 4,000 acres of Lake District bliss. A legacy indeed.
The legacy
Kate Green hails Beatrix Potter, who gave the nation 4,000 acres of Lakeland, not to mention Peter Rabbit and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The gift of second sight
Hundreds of guide-dog puppies are bred and trained for a life of loyal service. Katy Birchall charts their incredible journey from litter to life-changer
We’re going on a stag hunt
Claire Saul urges us to ignore the stag beetle’s intimidating appearance and do everything we can to ensure this gentle giant’s long-term survival
Put a knot in it
It’s time to engage your inner Bond — the bow tie is back and here Simon Mills offers his ultimate mirror-free guide to perfect black-tie presentation
Luxury
Hetty Lintell admires joyful new textiles and sparkling jewellery. Plus car-mad James May reveals a few of his favourite things
A famously good show
Chelsea Flower Show is back with a spring in its step, finds Tiffany Daneff, as she marvels at the calm, green beauty of the Best in Show prize winner
All in the family
From automobiles to exquisite works of art, the Bugatti family was a hive of creative genius sparked by patriarch Carlo, as Charles Harris explains
Benjamin Appl’s favourite painting
The classical singer chooses a Romantic work that inspires him to embrace life’s challenges
A village of rare beauty
Jeremy Musson reveals how the backing of The King aided the spectacular restoration of historic buildings in Romania
Going a ganging
Vicky Liddell explores the brutal custom of beating the bounds
So goes the merrie month of May
John Lewis-Stempel rejoices in clouds of blossom, golden buttercups and skirling swifts
Winging it
Mark Cocker salutes the noble, elusive goshawk, a seldom-seen ghost of the raptor fraternity
Interiors
Country Life is an RHS four-star award winner, reveals Giles Kime
Going flat out
Tilly Ware visits a garden totally in tune with its East Anglian setting
New series: Scale models
David Profumo nominates the impish, quicksilver brown trout as Britain’s national fish
Arts & antiques
Historian William Dalrymple is championing the remarkable, but forgotten history of ancient India, as he tells Carla Passino
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
Sparkling diamonds: Nancy Astor and Ann Fleming’s jewellery is up for auction
Astor’s Cartier tiara will be sold by Bonhams, while the accessories of the wife of the James Bond author go up for auction with Dreweatts.
-
For sale: Super secret Cold War torpedo base that is now super cool family home in Bushy Park
Rotunda would suit a spy and their family.
-
Magic Johnson, the Flying Scotsman and the threat of lightning: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 2, 2025
Welcome to our first quiz of the new week.
-
George Orwell, Skyscrapers and The Chronicles of Narnia: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 30, 2025
See in the weekend with Country Life's quiz of the day.
-
Keira Knightley's youthful roles, Spanish squid and a made-up language: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 29, 2025
Thursday's quiz plumbs the depths of the ocean and your pop-culture memory.
-
Hollywood power couples, song lyrics and expensive spices: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 28, 2025
Wednesday's quiz will put your through your paces (we hope).
-
Leonardo da Vinci, Concorde and Paradise Lost: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 27, 2025
Tuesday's quiz might be one to break the bank.
-
Spitfire vs Mount Everest, an unusual theft and baby sharks: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 26, 2025
Monday's quiz soars high. Are you up to it?
-
Kittens, ice cream and insurance fraud: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 23, 2025
Friday's daily quiz signs off the week with an unusual selection of topics.
-
Prince George, Stevie Wonder and Land's End to John O'Groats: Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 22, 2025
Try your luck at Thursday's quiz.