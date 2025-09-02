Country Life 3 September 2025

Country Life 3 September 2025 tells tales from Britain's great country houses, visits the Royal Mews, and explains how (and why) to make fuchsia sorbet.

Cover of Country Life 3 September 2025
This week's cover image is Stedcombe House at Axmouth in Devon, photographed by Phil Barker.
(Image credit: Future)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in News

Magazine spreads from Country Life 3 September 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

New series: Country-house treasures

What’s in a name? John Goodall investigates the intriguing 1788 signatures scratched into the window panes of 17th-century Stedcombe House in Devon

Magazine spreads from Country Life 3 September 2025

(Image credit: Future)

All the King’s horses

Matthew Dennison charts the remarkable history of the Royal Mews, the ‘small village’ in central London that first opened its stable doors 200 years ago

In the garden

The baton-like fruits of fuchsias are blessed with a long, deep flavour, reveals Mark Diacono, as he harvests a handful to make a delicious late-summer sorbet

Accept no imitations

Penny-bun mushrooms are far more popular on the Continent than in the UK, but John Wright is a fan of the flavoursome fungi

The queen of arts

Marie Antoinette’s style and flair filled the palaces of France with beautiful and charming objects, as Matthew Dennison reveals

Magazine spread from Country Life 3 September 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Niccy Hallifax’s favourite painting

The festival director picks a work celebrating the age of steam

Fit for a queen

Annabel Westman admires the restoration of a state bed created to welcome Queen Victoria to Arundel Castle in West Sussex

Magazine spreads from Country Life 3 September 2025

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Kate Green applauds the equestrian vision of Lord Burghley

You’d bletter believe it

It’s time to put medlar back on the menu, argues Jane Steward

From rugs to riches

Matthew Dennison delves into the intricate designs of rag rugs

The good stuff

Beautiful bows of all shapes and sizes catch Hetty Lintell’s eye

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe searches out the best in elegant bathroom design

London Life

  • Raising a brood in Bermondsey with Russell Higham
  • All you need to know this month
  • The COUNTRY LIFE guide to the capital’s leading museum restaurants

Magazine spread from Country Life 3 September 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Memories are made of this

Tiffany Daneff hails the amazing transformation of the gardens at Salthrop Manor in Wiltshire

Travel

  • Emma Love seeks winter sun
  • Mark Hedges enjoys a Pacific paradise
  • Rosie Paterson gets her skis on, and samples a Secret resort in the Maldives
  • Camilla Hewitt is wowed by an Italian reopening
  • Pamela Goodman is haunted by a French château

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino examines the influence of leading portrait painter Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun

And much more

Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

Latest