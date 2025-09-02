Country Life 3 September 2025
Country Life 3 September 2025 tells tales from Britain's great country houses, visits the Royal Mews, and explains how (and why) to make fuchsia sorbet.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
New series: Country-house treasures
What’s in a name? John Goodall investigates the intriguing 1788 signatures scratched into the window panes of 17th-century Stedcombe House in Devon
All the King’s horses
Matthew Dennison charts the remarkable history of the Royal Mews, the ‘small village’ in central London that first opened its stable doors 200 years ago
In the garden
The baton-like fruits of fuchsias are blessed with a long, deep flavour, reveals Mark Diacono, as he harvests a handful to make a delicious late-summer sorbet
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Accept no imitations
Penny-bun mushrooms are far more popular on the Continent than in the UK, but John Wright is a fan of the flavoursome fungi
The queen of arts
Marie Antoinette’s style and flair filled the palaces of France with beautiful and charming objects, as Matthew Dennison reveals
Niccy Hallifax’s favourite painting
The festival director picks a work celebrating the age of steam
Fit for a queen
Annabel Westman admires the restoration of a state bed created to welcome Queen Victoria to Arundel Castle in West Sussex
The legacy
Kate Green applauds the equestrian vision of Lord Burghley
You’d bletter believe it
It’s time to put medlar back on the menu, argues Jane Steward
From rugs to riches
Matthew Dennison delves into the intricate designs of rag rugs
The good stuff
Beautiful bows of all shapes and sizes catch Hetty Lintell’s eye
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe searches out the best in elegant bathroom design
London Life
- Raising a brood in Bermondsey with Russell Higham
- All you need to know this month
- The COUNTRY LIFE guide to the capital’s leading museum restaurants
Memories are made of this
Tiffany Daneff hails the amazing transformation of the gardens at Salthrop Manor in Wiltshire
Travel
- Emma Love seeks winter sun
- Mark Hedges enjoys a Pacific paradise
- Rosie Paterson gets her skis on, and samples a Secret resort in the Maldives
- Camilla Hewitt is wowed by an Italian reopening
- Pamela Goodman is haunted by a French château
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino examines the influence of leading portrait painter Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun
And much more
