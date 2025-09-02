Country Life 3 September 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

New series: Country-house treasures

What’s in a name? John Goodall investigates the intriguing 1788 signatures scratched into the window panes of 17th-century Stedcombe House in Devon

(Image credit: Future)

All the King’s horses

Matthew Dennison charts the remarkable history of the Royal Mews, the ‘small village’ in central London that first opened its stable doors 200 years ago

In the garden

The baton-like fruits of fuchsias are blessed with a long, deep flavour, reveals Mark Diacono, as he harvests a handful to make a delicious late-summer sorbet

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Accept no imitations

Penny-bun mushrooms are far more popular on the Continent than in the UK, but John Wright is a fan of the flavoursome fungi

The queen of arts

Marie Antoinette’s style and flair filled the palaces of France with beautiful and charming objects, as Matthew Dennison reveals

(Image credit: Future)

Niccy Hallifax’s favourite painting

The festival director picks a work celebrating the age of steam

Fit for a queen

Annabel Westman admires the restoration of a state bed created to welcome Queen Victoria to Arundel Castle in West Sussex

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Kate Green applauds the equestrian vision of Lord Burghley

You’d bletter believe it

It’s time to put medlar back on the menu, argues Jane Steward

From rugs to riches

Matthew Dennison delves into the intricate designs of rag rugs

The good stuff

Beautiful bows of all shapes and sizes catch Hetty Lintell’s eye

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe searches out the best in elegant bathroom design

London Life

Raising a brood in Bermondsey with Russell Higham

All you need to know this month

The COUNTRY LIFE guide to the capital’s leading museum restaurants

(Image credit: Future)

Memories are made of this

Tiffany Daneff hails the amazing transformation of the gardens at Salthrop Manor in Wiltshire

Travel

Emma Love seeks winter sun

Mark Hedges enjoys a Pacific paradise

Rosie Paterson gets her skis on, and samples a Secret resort in the Maldives

Camilla Hewitt is wowed by an Italian reopening

Pamela Goodman is haunted by a French château

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino examines the influence of leading portrait painter Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun

And much more