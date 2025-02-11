Country Life 5 February 2025
Country Life 5 February 2025 is our travel special with the best places to go in 2025 — plus urban foxes, PG Wodehouse and more.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
Where foxes are streets ahead
The once-rural Reynard is now thriving in urban Britain and Patrick Galbraith investigates how evolution could be giving Vulpes vulpes a helping hand
The inimitable Wodehouse
Roderick Easdale marvels at the ‘pure word music’ of P. G. Wodehouse, whose aristocratic comedies are still treasured as English-language classics
All I have to do is dream
Nod off with Tree Carr as she investigates what it means when our sleeping hours are filled with enchanting visions of wildlife and the natural world
London Life
· Giles Kime admires The Goring’s stylish new look
· All you need to know in the capital this month
· Arabella Youens visits the best second-hand markets
Travel
· Richard MacKichan dives into Canada
· Kate Eshelby treks across Pakistan
· Rosie Paterson takes a chance on Italy
· Adam Hay-Nicholls follows in Bond’s tyre tracks in the Swiss Alps
· Rosie Paterson ventures into the US wilderness
· Hetty Lintell selects top travel accessories
· Christopher Wallace relives a Cape Town-to-Cairo adventure
· Pamela Goodman visits a faithful old geyser
Jason Goodwin’s favourite painting
The writer and historian selects a pencil drawing alive with energy
Ruin and rebirth
In the second of three articles, John Goodall tells how Bramham Park in West Yorkshire rose from the ashes of an 1828 fire
The legacy
Octavia Pollock places David Garrick centre stage for his role in revolutionising the theatre
Interiors
The latest lamps and lighting options, with Amelia Thorpe
Pottery winners
Tiffany Daneff talks terracotta with Beth Tarling, a Cornish collector with a passion for flowerpots
Foraging
All flash and no flavour — John Wright pans the scarlet elfcup
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino reveals the tale of the Royal Academy’s Prince and ponders the identity of the sitter for a 16th-century Venus
Let there be light
Matthew Dennison enlightens us on the history of the chandelier from its origins as a candlelit ‘crown of shimmering gold’
Alright, petal
Catriona Gray meets the talented botanical illustrators celebrating 30 years of chronicling Chelsea Physic Garden’s plant collection
And much more
Bringing the quintessential English rural idle to life via interiors, food and drink, property and more Country Life’s travel content offers a window into the stunning scenery, imposing stately homes and quaint villages which make the UK’s countryside some of the most visited in the world.
