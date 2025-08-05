Country Life August 6 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Emancipation and renewal

John Goodall chronicles the changing face of Everingham Park in East Yorkshire, from its Georgian roots to a splendid transformation in the 1960s

Leaders of the pack

It will come as little surprise to Country Life readers that dogs in the workplace raise morale and boost productivity. Sarah Todd investigates.

The grill seekers

Long and slow is the key, finds Paula Minchin, as she goes back to ‘fire school’ to learn barbecue best practice from Devon’s flame-grilling expert.

Not mush-room for error

In the wake of worldwide headlines about fatal fungi poisonings, John Wright reveals how we can identify the deadliest of Britain’s mushroom species

Huw Montague Rendall’s favourite painting

The opera singer selects a self-portrait of despair and intensity.

The legacy

Romek Marber left an indelible mark on Penguin books in the 1960s with his ultra-modern grid design, reveals Emma Hughes.

Are we in the clear yet?

Natural-pool pioneer David Pagan Butler is on a one-man crusade to restore Britain’s lost ponds, as he tells Flora Watkins.

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell talks turquoise, the heavenly hue of summer

Interiors

Arabella Youens admires a cosy, relaxed main bedroom and blue is the colour for Amelia Thorpe

LONDON LIFE

Will Hosie’s West End plea (page 89), all you need to know this month (page 94) and the Country Life guide to reading alfresco in the capital (page 98)

The glories of Glenarm

Kathryn Bradley-Hole marvels at the multitude of 21st-century changes made to the gardens at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim

Travel

Luke Abrahams luxuriates in the revival of Italy’s Splendido, Ben Olsen samples Istria on a plate and Pamela Goodman is rubbed up the wrong way.

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino discovers that small is beautiful in the miniature world of limner Elizabeth Meek

The artists’ artist

Jean-François Millet revelled in his paysan heritage and his rustic scenes inspired fellow painters from Vincent van Gogh to Salvador Dalí, finds Mary Miers

And much, much, more