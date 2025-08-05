Country Life August 6 2025

Country Life August 6: Georgian Glory: The revival of a lost vision, plus office etiquette for dogs, how to be the best at the barbecue and Britain's deadliest mushrooms

Everingham Park in East Yorkshire
Everingham Park in East Yorkshire is our cover star this week.
AUG 6 Country Life

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Emancipation and renewal

John Goodall chronicles the changing face of Everingham Park in East Yorkshire, from its Georgian roots to a splendid transformation in the 1960s

Spreads of the Aug 6 issue of Country Life

Leaders of the pack

It will come as little surprise to Country Life readers that dogs in the workplace raise morale and boost productivity. Sarah Todd investigates.

Spreads of the Aug 6 issue of Country Life

The grill seekers

Long and slow is the key, finds Paula Minchin, as she goes back to ‘fire school’ to learn barbecue best practice from Devon’s flame-grilling expert.

Not mush-room for error

In the wake of worldwide headlines about fatal fungi poisonings, John Wright reveals how we can identify the deadliest of Britain’s mushroom species

Spreads of the Aug 6 issue of Country Life

Huw Montague Rendall’s favourite painting

The opera singer selects a self-portrait of despair and intensity.

The legacy

Romek Marber left an indelible mark on Penguin books in the 1960s with his ultra-modern grid design, reveals Emma Hughes.

Are we in the clear yet?

Natural-pool pioneer David Pagan Butler is on a one-man crusade to restore Britain’s lost ponds, as he tells Flora Watkins.

Spreads of the Aug 6 issue of Country Life

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell talks turquoise, the heavenly hue of summer

Interiors

Arabella Youens admires a cosy, relaxed main bedroom and blue is the colour for Amelia Thorpe

LONDON LIFE

Will Hosie’s West End plea (page 89), all you need to know this month (page 94) and the Country Life guide to reading alfresco in the capital (page 98)

The glories of Glenarm

Kathryn Bradley-Hole marvels at the multitude of 21st-century changes made to the gardens at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim

Travel

Luke Abrahams luxuriates in the revival of Italy’s Splendido, Ben Olsen samples Istria on a plate and Pamela Goodman is rubbed up the wrong way.

Spreads of the Aug 6 issue of Country Life

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino discovers that small is beautiful in the miniature world of limner Elizabeth Meek

The artists’ artist

Jean-François Millet revelled in his paysan heritage and his rustic scenes inspired fellow painters from Vincent van Gogh to Salvador Dalí, finds Mary Miers

And much, much, more

Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

