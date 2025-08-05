Country Life August 6 2025
Country Life August 6: Georgian Glory: The revival of a lost vision, plus office etiquette for dogs, how to be the best at the barbecue and Britain's deadliest mushrooms
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Emancipation and renewal
John Goodall chronicles the changing face of Everingham Park in East Yorkshire, from its Georgian roots to a splendid transformation in the 1960s
Leaders of the pack
It will come as little surprise to Country Life readers that dogs in the workplace raise morale and boost productivity. Sarah Todd investigates.
The grill seekers
Long and slow is the key, finds Paula Minchin, as she goes back to ‘fire school’ to learn barbecue best practice from Devon’s flame-grilling expert.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Not mush-room for error
In the wake of worldwide headlines about fatal fungi poisonings, John Wright reveals how we can identify the deadliest of Britain’s mushroom species
Huw Montague Rendall’s favourite painting
The opera singer selects a self-portrait of despair and intensity.
The legacy
Romek Marber left an indelible mark on Penguin books in the 1960s with his ultra-modern grid design, reveals Emma Hughes.
Are we in the clear yet?
Natural-pool pioneer David Pagan Butler is on a one-man crusade to restore Britain’s lost ponds, as he tells Flora Watkins.
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell talks turquoise, the heavenly hue of summer
Interiors
Arabella Youens admires a cosy, relaxed main bedroom and blue is the colour for Amelia Thorpe
LONDON LIFE
Will Hosie’s West End plea (page 89), all you need to know this month (page 94) and the Country Life guide to reading alfresco in the capital (page 98)
The glories of Glenarm
Kathryn Bradley-Hole marvels at the multitude of 21st-century changes made to the gardens at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim
Travel
Luke Abrahams luxuriates in the revival of Italy’s Splendido, Ben Olsen samples Istria on a plate and Pamela Goodman is rubbed up the wrong way.
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino discovers that small is beautiful in the miniature world of limner Elizabeth Meek
The artists’ artist
Jean-François Millet revelled in his paysan heritage and his rustic scenes inspired fellow painters from Vincent van Gogh to Salvador Dalí, finds Mary Miers
And much, much, more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
This Cornish country home comes with barn, a burial mound, a piggery and a 700-year-old cottage
Helland House is a wonderful country home in one of the most sought-after spots in Cornwall, and it's for sale for only the fourth time in the last 300 years.
-
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side: Five alternatives to lawn, from fleshy sedums to aromatic thyme
No Mow May and similar initiatives want to inspire gardeners to replace their lawns with pollinator-friendly alternatives — but knowing where to start and what to do is an off-putting minefield.