Country Life May 14, 2025

A whale of a show

Kathryn Bradley-Hole likes what she sees beside the seaside as she looks forward to what promises to be stellar year for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A rare thing

Tilly Ware admires the theatrical splendour of the restored 19th-century gardens at spectacular Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk

An open and shut case

A well-chosen gate can add depth, grandeur, mystery and storytelling to a garden, suggests James Alexander-Sinclair

Garden openings

From wrought iron to English oak, Amelia Thorpe finds there are gates for all garden settings

The late bloomers

What type of gardener are you? James Alexander-Sinclair profiles horticultural characters, from plant expert to ardent recycler

An idyll with an opera

Clive Aslet shines the spotlight on Glyndebourne House in East Sussex, a country property so often overshadowed by its opera

Spot the difference

Laura Parker explores the polka-dot patterns of the ladybird, a childhood favourite and friend to gardeners across the land

We will not be deprived of our Liberty

Gavin Plumley celebrates 150 years of Arthur Lasenby Liberty’s Aladdin’s cave in the capital

The prawn identity

Tom Parker Bowles goes retro with a grown-up, sophisticated classic—the prawn cocktail

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe explores the inspirational rooms that make up next month’s WOW!house

The call of the wild

Sculptor Hamish Mackie travels the world to capture the true spirit of an animal in bronze, as he tells Charles Harris

Sir Simon Keenlyside’s favourite painting

The baritone chooses a much-cherished 17th-century work that echoes through the ages

The legacy

Tiffany Daneff salutes Harold Peto, the landscape architect who created the Italianate garden

New series: Winging it

How can a honey buzzard defy the stingers when devouring a wasps’ nest, asks Mark Cocker

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell goes totally potty for the earthy hue of terracotta

Like the cat that got the mint

Catmint can send felines into a spin and keep insects at bay, reveals Deborah Nicholls-Lee

The sign of four

Best of luck to Ian Morton as he investigates the story behind the fortune of the four-leafed clover

Arts & antiques

Alan Titchmarsh shows his rare-book collector side as he talks tomes with Carla Passino ahead of Firsts London