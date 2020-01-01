Website www.apposta.com Mobile +44 (0) 7464 080017 Email info@apposta.com Social Facebook Instagram

Apposta blends 4th generation Italian shirtmaker heritage with an innovative and intuitive online customisation experience. On our website, you can create your own shirt by either customising one of the existing proposals or creating one starting from the fabrics. With around 3,000 of the best Italian fabrics, you can choose from the widest selection, including great everyday cottons, innovative functional fabrics as well as the most luxurious Giza 45 and Sea Island cotton from the world’s most renown mills. You can also book a free one-to-one consultation with a shirt expert in London where we will assist you through the process of creating your profile and ordering your shirt.

See the full fabric range

Visit the Apposta Website