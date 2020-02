Website www.perilla.co.uk Telephone 01886 853 615 Email info@perilla.co.uk Address Park Farm Upper Sapey Worcester WR6 6XX Social Twitter Facebook Instagram

Perilla produce a magnificent collection of yarn dyed alpaca socks that are dyed, knitted and toes hand-linked, all the United Kingdom. Bespoke gift boxes can be created from the ten ranges of alpaca socks available in four shoe sizes. They are sold online from a beautiful farm on the Worcestershire/Herefordshire border.