At Timberpride, we have been working with oak since 1995 and have built up a huge range of experience in designing and crafting just about any size and type of oak framed building. Whatever space you have in mind, we have the expertise to bring your dreams to life. As well as hand-working beautiful timbers, we are also experts in design and will use the latest software and imaging tools to demonstrate a project from every angle before we start work. Practical, durable, and beautiful, each Timberpride oak-framed building is unique and built to stand for decades if not centuries.

We personally select British oak from well-managed woodlands, haul to our sawmill in the heart of the Cotswolds, and then grade and mill each saw log ready to go to the workshop for the framers to start working the timbers by hand. As we have our own sawmill, we can control every step of the process, allowing us to use each tree to its maximum efficiency and create a sustainable and durable frame. Milled from the round, each oak beam is graded ready for the carpenters.

The frames are then hand-crafted with love by our experts, using time-honoured woodworking techniques. Our artisan carpenters know how to read the grain to create the most structurally sound and beautiful oak trusses for every construction. Each piece fits with absolute precision, it’s the framer’s eye and skill which means that nothing is wasted and every component will fit the first time. The carpenters’ pride is evident in the personal witness marks they leave in the timber to create a lasting record of their work.

There is strength in tradition. The skills Timberpride uses go back centuries and have played an integral part in some of the nation’s greatest and most long-standing buildings. Each beam, truss, and joint crafted at Timberpride is equally durable, with the strength of time-honored skill and understanding at its core. Working with oak means anything is possible, from classic farmhouse style to modern contemporary minimalism. From simple oak trusses to a complete conservatory, sunroom, or oak frame garage; we can create the space and style you are dreaming of.

At Timberpride, we also design and fit glazing, doors, and windows directly onto any of our oak frames, using our air-dried cover boards to create a weathertight seal and a beautiful finish. As well as ensuring that each building is robust, we do everything we can to ensure British oak and woodland will last, working with sustainable forests and passing the skills we have learned onto the next generation. When you choose Timberpride, you can rest assured that your beautiful building is also doing amazing work to sustain an industry and a natural resource that is part of our nation’s rich heritage.

If you’re passing through Tetbury in the Cotswolds, we invite you to see our artisans at work, as they expertly turn beautiful oak timbers into unique building frames. In the meantime, visit our website to see the range of buildings and projects we can help create, and how we can make oak the perfect backdrop to whatever space and style you desire.

