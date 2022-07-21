Founded over thirty years ago, with a vision of producing the very best hams, cured the “old-fashioned” way, DukesHill uses traditional techniques that require great skill, dedication, and time to produce wonderful flavour and texture. Like the exquisite Shropshire Black ham, expertly butchered and cured for several months in a unique brine to yield the fullest flavour.

In 2003 DukesHill was awarded the ultimate accolade – a Royal Warrant for supplying cured ham to non-other than HM The Queen.

One thing that has remained consistent over the years is their uncompromising attitude toward provenance, quality, and taste. They work in close partnership with British farmers and artisan producers to provide a wonderful array of top-quality cured and fresh meats, smoked fish, cheeses, puddings, luxury hampers and much more.

Champions of expert craftsmanship and the highest quality products. DukesHill brings only the very finest food to their customers’ tables. Made the proper way, with no compromise on time or quality.

To discover the joy of exceptional fine food, visit dukeshillham.co.uk.