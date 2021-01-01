Website www.islandfinearts.com Address 12 Southgate, Chichester, PO19 1ES Social

Island Fine Arts was founded in 1997 and spent the first twenty one years based in Bembridge on the Isle of Wight. In late May 2018 we moved into a Grade II-listed building in Chichester, just a few minutes’ walk from the railway station.

The gallery deals in works by some of the leading names in 20th and 21st Century British painting, including Robbie Wraith, RP, L.S. Lowry, RA, Benjamin Hope, NEAC, Ken Howard, RA, Fred Cuming, RA, Peter Brown, NEAC and Ann Shrager, NEAC to name just but a few. We run a programme of exhibition throughout the year in our Chichester gallery, all of which are online at www.islandfinearts.com.

Our website has lots to look at and enjoy, but there is nothing better that visiting the gallery and seeing the paintings in the flesh. Besides working out of our gallery in Chichester, we attend the Affordable Art Fair in Battersea every autumn. This presents a great opportunity for clients to see us in London.

The gallery believes that custom services is the route to success, so please do let us know if there is something we can improve on our website, or in the gallery to make the experience even better for you.

We look forward to welcoming you to Island Fine Art in Chichester soon.

Current exhibition 28 February to 27 March

New works by Michael Alford, Ian Hargreaves and Barbara Richardson, RBA.