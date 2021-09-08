The Red Dot Gallery

Website thereddotgallery.com Email sales@thereddotgallery.com Address 7 Fish Hill, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BD Social



Showing an eclectic mix of original art, exclusive editions, sculpture and simply lovely wares all chosen because we really like them – sourced from far and wide we guarantee many pieces and merchandise you’ll not see elsewhere!

We have a reputation for showing the unusual and unexpected from original paintings and silkscreen/serigraph editions to quirky sculpture. Also colourful characters from the world of dance, theatre and history, all with a modern twist.

There’s a definite interiors slant with one-off table lamps, exclusive cushions and textiles, individual pieces of furniture along with a wide selection of glass both antique and modern.

Gallery established in London 1988 and now delighted to have been in the Georgian Market Town of Holt, North Norfolk, for twenty five years and counting – ever changing mix of work, varied exhibition programme, everything priced and music playing!

Don’t be intimidated by the word ‘Gallery’ – the shop is welcoming, intriguing and well worth 5 minutes of your time – we don’t take ourselves too seriously!

Oh… and there is an upstairs which is a ‘whole new world’.

See more at www.thereddotgallery.com