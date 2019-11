Website www.alitex.co.uk Telephone 01730 826900 Email enquiries@alitex.co.uk Address Torberry Farm South Harting Petersfield Hampshire GU31 5RG Social Twitter Facebook Instagram Pinterest

Alitex build Victorian-style greenhouses and conservatories, spaces where plants — and people — flourish. They take on everything from family homes to large bespoke projects, all made in finest quality aluminium for a beautiful and lasting finish.