Marcus Barnett Studio have developed an international reputation for designing landscapes for private and public clients at home and abroad. Established in 2004, we are one of the leading garden and landscape design practices in the UK and have won multiple Gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The practice works for clients throughout Britain and internationally with projects ranging from large townhouse gardens to country estates, prestigious private houses and villas. Other projects include exclusive housing developments, as well as public realm works for hotels, public squares, and plazas. Recent and current locations in the UK include London, Kent, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, the Cotswolds and Devon; international project locations include France, Monaco, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Greece, Sardinia, Kuwait, Tokyo, China, the USA and Canada.

Marcus Barnett Studio’s multinational team of dedicated designers and supporting staff combines a breadth and depth of talent and experience, with Marcus himself being closely involved with each project.

Ethos

Our passion is to create gardens and landscapes that are seductive and absorbing in their visual beauty, harmonious, ever-changing, and with a slowly unfolding story. We create places to explore, inhabit and to enjoy.

We strive to produce designs for our clients based on a thorough understanding of their requirements, the site and the needs and lifestyle of those who will inhabit the space. Our belief is that no single design fits all, that designers must be adaptable, and that design style cannot be superimposed: good design coming only from a full and successful dialogue between client, designer and landscape.

We create landscapes that appear restrained and uncluttered but which reward exploration by gradually revealing their layers of complexity. Often crisply geometric, and with a deceptive simplicity of design and construction detail, they entice you through a progression of richly planted spaces, each with its own mood and character.

We pride ourselves in the personable way we run and manage our projects from concept through to completion. Ours is the only phone number our clients require for all landscaping needs.