The company was established over 48 years ago by Randle Siddeley, The Lord Kenilworth, combining his passion for landscape design and attention to detail. RSL’s Design Team specialises in designing landscapes and gardens for private residences and commercial developments all over the world. Our Construction Division often works closely with our Design Team or with other landscape industry established and admired designers, to construct beautiful gardens and other spaces.

We take pride in our gardens and landscapes looking established and developed from the moment they are completed. Our Maintenance Division includes a team of garden and landscape maintenance experts who work to ensure that your outdoor space continues to look immaculate. Our full-service maintenance package is tailored to suit your requirements for your private residences, retail, hospitality or other commercial buildings. RSL is a registered practice of the Landscape Institute.

RSL Design

The Design Team consists of a studio of Landscape Architects, Urban Designers, Horticulturalists and Garden Designers. They pride themselves on conceiving sensitive yet striking schemes that look and surpass our clients’ most exacting expectations. Together with the vision of their founder Randle Siddeley, who is closely involved with each of our projects, they seek to use their creative flair and obsessive attention to detail to deliver classic, yet contemporary landscape schemes.

RSL Construction

RSL’s Construction Division is made up of landscaping experts who, using traditional craftsmanship skills alongside modern methods and equipment, deliver beautiful gardens and landscapes time and time again. Many of the projects we build have been crafted by our Design Division, but we also frequently tender and negotiate on schemes designed by other famous and accomplished landscape and garden designers.

We specialise in constructing gardens, roof terraces and commercial landscapes for private clients, developers, and main contractors within the high-end residential sector.

RSL Maintenance

RSL take pride in our gardens and landscapes looking established and developed from the moment they are completed. Like all living projects, however, they flourish and mature with age.

We employ a substantial team of garden and landscape maintenance experts who work under annual maintenance contracts, or on one-off jobs, to ensure that your outdoor space always looks immaculate.

