Short & Sweet bakery

A box of six brownies makes for a lovely gift for your loved ones or as a corporate gift. Alternatively order a subscription gift box to give a gift of brownies every month from between 2-12 months

If you order by 12pm I can offer you a next working day delivery service by 12.00 for an additional fee of £3.50.

All orders can have a handwritten postcard note attached for an additional 50p. This can be added when you are in the ‘cart’. It’s at the bottom left hand side of the page.

Double Chocolate Brownie

A rich yet gooey chocolate brownie made with a base of dark chocolate scattered generously with milk chocolate chips. A box of six brownies contains a quarter of a kilo of chocolate within it.

Salted Caramel Brownie

How do you make the double chocolate brownie better? Simple – you top with generous swirls of homemade salted caramel then sprinkle with Anglesey sea salt. This leads to a cracked effect after cooking.

Blondie

A dense butterscotch flavoured blondie that is rich, gooey and buttery. Made with vanilla and brown sugar instead of dark chocolate they also contain a healthy sprinkling of white chocolate chips. If you are looking to step away from milk and dark chocolate but still craving something sweet and chocolatey these will really hit the spot.

White Chocolate Chip Brownie

This is exactly the same as the double chocolate brownie with a rich dark chocolate base but is instead crammed with white chocolate chips. Each box of these brownies contains a quarter of a kilo of chocolate within it.

Pic and Mix

So you can’t decide which brownie to try first. Why not just get a pick & mix box and just choose the 3 types of brownies you want to try and get a box with two pieces of each flavoured brownie all boxed up and delivered directly to your door.

Corporate Gifts

Brownies make the ideal corporate gift. Gift boxes are available in all flavours apart from Pick & Mix. All orders over 15 boxes can be branded with your logo on each box and you can also add in a handwritten note to each order for free.

