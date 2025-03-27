Social Links Navigation 01747 820449 22 Grosvenor Drive, Tisbury, Wiltshire, SP3 6GS

Guild Anderson is driven by the simple goal of doing justice to period architecture by designing rooms which sit comfortably in their surroundings and last forever.

Empathy. The Cornerstone of Good Design.

The company’s guiding principle centres around empathy for both client and architecture. By listening to the needs of both, it can design rooms which complement architecture without overshadowing it. Combining this with a forensic examination of its client’s lives, the company is able tread the fine line between sympathetic aesthetics and deep practicality.

Rooms with Purpose

The rooms Guild Anderson creates are there to be used. To be there for their client’s family journey. To be dented, scuffed and enriched with the hallmarks of daily life. To tell stories. And, after a few years perhaps, given a fresh coat of paint ready for the next generation to enjoy. To this end, the company creates rooms with purpose and rooms with soul, not simply rooms to be admired.

Awards with Interior Designers

Close collaboration with interior designers forms an important part of Guild Anderson’s success. The company embraces such collaboration, with its recent partnership with Salvesen Graham being awarded a Bespoke Guild Mark by The Furniture Makers’ Company for their collective work at Trewithen, a Grade I listed Palladian house in Cornwall. Further recent projects alongside Max Rollitt, Guy Goodfellow, Craig Hamilton Architects and Adam Architecture are also being admired.

Designed to Endure

The companies knowledge and understanding for classical proportion, shadow and scale, combined with deep interest in how modern families can live in period houses, allows it to create rooms which look like they belong, rooms which function exceptionally well, and rooms which last for lifetimes.

For more information visit www.guildandersonfurniture.co.uk