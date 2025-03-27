Guild Anderson

Guild Anderson’s work in country houses and historic buildings centres around the design and reimagining of domestic working spaces, chiefly kitchens, sculleries, boot rooms and pantries.

Guild Anderson LBB
(Image credit: Simon Upton / Guild Anderson)
Guild Anderson is driven by the simple goal of doing justice to period architecture by designing rooms which sit comfortably in their surroundings and last forever.

Guild Anderson

(Image credit: Emma Lewis for Guild Anderson)

Empathy. The Cornerstone of Good Design.

The company’s guiding principle centres around empathy for both client and architecture. By listening to the needs of both, it can design rooms which complement architecture without overshadowing it. Combining this with a forensic examination of its client’s lives, the company is able tread the fine line between sympathetic aesthetics and deep practicality.

Guild Anderson
(Image credit: Simon Upton for Guild Anderson )

Rooms with Purpose

The rooms Guild Anderson creates are there to be used. To be there for their client’s family journey. To be dented, scuffed and enriched with the hallmarks of daily life. To tell stories. And, after a few years perhaps, given a fresh coat of paint ready for the next generation to enjoy. To this end, the company creates rooms with purpose and rooms with soul, not simply rooms to be admired.

Guild Anderson

(Image credit: Mark Bolton for Guild Anderson)

Awards with Interior Designers

Close collaboration with interior designers forms an important part of Guild Anderson’s success. The company embraces such collaboration, with its recent partnership with Salvesen Graham being awarded a Bespoke Guild Mark by The Furniture Makers’ Company for their collective work at Trewithen, a Grade I listed Palladian house in Cornwall. Further recent projects alongside Max Rollitt, Guy Goodfellow, Craig Hamilton Architects and Adam Architecture are also being admired.

Guild Anderson
(Image credit: Emma Lewis for Guild Anderson )

Designed to Endure

The companies knowledge and understanding for classical proportion, shadow and scale, combined with deep interest in how modern families can live in period houses, allows it to create rooms which look like they belong, rooms which function exceptionally well, and rooms which last for lifetimes.

For more information visit www.guildandersonfurniture.co.uk

