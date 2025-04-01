LAPICIDA — Tile & Stone Specialist
Lapicida is a world-class specialist in luxury surfaces.
St James Park, Knaresborough, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG5 8PJ
World-class specialist in luxury surfaces
A Yorkshire company with an international reputation, Lapicida work with top architects and designers, as well as private clients, all over the world. A world-class specialist in luxury surfaces, Lapicida combines natural stone and marble products, new-generation materials and unique bespoke services with traditional masonry skills and high-tech capabilities. Lapicida is also a renowned specialist in reclaimed stone, marble and terracotta, reengineering antique surfaces for 21st century use.
Showrooms in Harrogate and Belgravia
Lapicida has inspirational showrooms in both Belgravia, London and Harrogate, North Yorkshire where the company’s extraordinary three-acre showroom, garden and workshop complex is located. The Harrogate showroom displays hundreds of products, indoors and out, whilst their workshops house traditional artisan stonemasons, working alongside technicians who operate the most advanced scanning and automated stone-working equipment in Europe.
It is this combination of traditional stonemasonry and state-of-the-art product which sets Lapicida apart. Lapicida maintains large stocks in their Yorkshire warehouses for fast delivery.
Bespoke British craftsmanship
From historic reclaimed floors to custom-made elements for indoors and out, Lapicida’s Belgravia showroom highlights the company’s bespoke capabilities, combining advanced technology and craft skills to transform stone and marble into anything from cantilevered staircases, balustrades, book-matched panels, custom-designed inlays and intricate mosaics to stone and marble baths, full-scale statuary, tables, basins and freestanding decorative pieces . This is bespoke British craftsmanship at its very highest level.
ORNAMENTI garden ornaments
Alongside their collection of beautiful surfaces is ORNAMENTI - a curated collection of fine garden ornaments from frost-resistant terracotta, via unique garden furniture and armillary sphere sundials, to hand-carved fountains and obelisks.
Collaborations including English Heritage
Lapicida's product collaborations with leading designers, and the likes of English Heritage, challenge the technical boundaries of stone design and manufacturing. Working towards carbon neutrality, Lapicida collaborates with its suppliers to source responsibly and recycles waste stone.
Find out more at lapicida.com
