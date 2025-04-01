LAPICIDA — Tile & Stone Specialist

LAPICIDA Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1423 400 100 St James Park, Knaresborough, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG5 8PJ

World-class specialist in luxury surfaces

A Yorkshire company with an international reputation, Lapicida work with top architects and designers, as well as private clients, all over the world. A world-class specialist in luxury surfaces, Lapicida combines natural stone and marble products, new-generation materials and unique bespoke services with traditional masonry skills and high-tech capabilities. Lapicida is also a renowned specialist in reclaimed stone , marble and terracotta, reengineering antique surfaces for 21st century use.

Showrooms in Harrogate and Belgravia

Lapicida has inspirational showrooms in both Belgravia, London and Harrogate, North Yorkshire where the company’s extraordinary three-acre showroom, garden and workshop complex is located. The Harrogate showroom displays hundreds of products, indoors and out, whilst their workshops house traditional artisan stonemasons, working alongside technicians who operate the most advanced scanning and automated stone-working equipment in Europe.

Herringbone flooring from Lapicida is an increasingly popular choice. (Image credit: Lapicida)

It is this combination of traditional stonemasonry and state-of-the-art product which sets Lapicida apart. Lapicida maintains large stocks in their Yorkshire warehouses for fast delivery.

Lapicida’s Showroom in the heart of London’s Belgravia design district. (Image credit: Lapicida)

Bespoke British craftsmanship

From historic reclaimed floors to custom-made elements for indoors and out, Lapicida’s Belgravia showroom highlights the company’s bespoke capabilities, combining advanced technology and craft skills to transform stone and marble into anything from cantilevered staircases, balustrades, book-matched panels, custom-designed inlays and intricate mosaics to stone and marble baths, full-scale statuary, tables, basins and freestanding decorative pieces . This is bespoke British craftsmanship at its very highest level.

The exclusive Grantley Hall Hotel & Spa makes extensive use of Lapicida designs. (Image credit: Lapicida)

ORNAMENTI garden ornaments

Alongside their collection of beautiful surfaces is ORNAMENTI - a curated collection of fine garden ornaments from frost-resistant terracotta, via unique garden furniture and armillary sphere sundials, to hand-carved fountains and obelisks.

Lapicida’s Bordeaux Argento flag flooring. (Image credit: Lapicida)

Collaborations including English Heritage

Lapicida's product collaborations with leading designers, and the likes of English Heritage , challenge the technical boundaries of stone design and manufacturing. Working towards carbon neutrality, Lapicida collaborates with its suppliers to source responsibly and recycles waste stone.

