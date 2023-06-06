Website www.tamsynmason.com Address Appleshaw Hampshire Social

Ethos

Tamsyn Mason Interior Design Studio creates beautiful and elegant interiors that respect the architecture of the space and reflect the owner’s individual style. With a focus on architectural detail Tamsyn works with space and light to design layouts and rooms that flow and enhance the client’s lifestyle. This gives a base on which to build layers of depth and interest through colour and texture. Tamsyn sources bespoke furniture, fabrics, lighting and antiques for specific spaces so that every project is truly individual. “My role is to understand my client’s individual style and preferences, work with their vision and design an interior which reflects the best version of this – to ensure they don’t just like every aspect of the finished project, but that they absolutely love it”.

Background

Tamsyn established her design studio in 2006. She trained at the KLC School of Design in Chelsea, following a previous career in corporate strategy at De Beers which took her round the world including a three-year posting to South Africa. This love of travel and an interest in

antiques and textiles informs many of her designs. With a keen eye for detail Tamsyn ensures all decisions are considered and deliberate – from skirting boards and plaster moldings for cornices, to lighting schemes and room layout.

“Being involved early on in a project is key to ensuring that essential elements of an interior space are incorporated and carefully considered – the flow between rooms, the best use of a space and its layout, the lighting and interior architectural details, such as window and door style, all create the most important foundation for any successful finished design”.

USP

Tamsyn’s approach is always to work in a highly collaborative way and to take time to understand each client’s individual style and day to day lifestyle requirements.

With a unique ability to bring floor plans to life for her clients, Tamsyn helps steer them through the building process and ensures the practical elements of interior space planning are considered at every stage. The result are homes which make the best use of light and space and are beautiful and balanced.