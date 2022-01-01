Website www.bronzecasements.com Address Belton Park, Londonthorpe Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 9SJ Social





For those looking for a luxury product which will transform the look of a home, Architectural Bronze is an extremely versatile and beautiful metal and our products have a unique richness and depth of colour that is striking for both traditional and contemporary architecture, and for use either internally or externally.

Real Bronze is a prized material and offers an exciting alternative to aluminium and steel products readily available. Its patina is available in two finishes – Classic Mid Bronze showing off a rich lustre, and Dark Bronze lending it’s depth of colour to a clean contemporary look.

Architectural bronze will define the quality of a renovation or new build by virtue of its fine detail and stunning appearance. It has to be seen and compared to appreciate the difference.

What services do you provide?

Architectural Bronze Casements design and hand make a unique and stylish range of bronze products including windows, doors, screens and secondary glazing; and we are the preferred choice for many leading architects and specialists within the design and build sector and have been involved in many award-winning prestigious projects around the world. Our team hold traditional values and we pride ourselves on the standard of our craftsmanship.

How would you describe your style?

Our Bronze windows and doors are used widely in refurbishment projects from country cottages to stately homes and castles, often replacing tired and draughty steel windows. They are also specified and installed in some incredible new builds, and we offer sections that fit into flush and stepped reveals. A choice of ironmongery allows you to tailor products to suit personal taste and style.

Most widely used are our internal and external screens that can be cleverly designed to fit in the most unusual of rooms, creating a striking feature as well as letting light into internal spaces.

Bronze has been used for shower screens, decorative display cabinets and fine wine display cases. Architectural Bronze are also the only company to provide secondary double glazing, which has massive benefits in improving thermal efficiency, soundproofing and security for city dwellings.

To explore the beauty of bronze, visit The Building Centre in London or call 01476 249 494 for a brochure or samples or a visit to our factory and offices to discuss your project. www.bronzecasements.com illustrates the diversity of projects undertaken.