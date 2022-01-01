Website www.artoriusfaber.com Address 50 Buckland Road Yeovil Somerset BA21 5HA Social



Artorius Faber bespoke flooring, paving and internal architecture.

Artorius Faber specialises in natural stone surfaces for interiors and exteriors. This family-run business has a passion for natural stone and their team of specialists regularly provides consultancy advice to clients and professionals alike.

Credit: nicksmithphotography.com via Artorius Faber

Quarry to installation

With workshops in Somerset and their quarry in Dorset, projects are undertaken throughout the UK. The company provides a complete service from sourcing stone through to the creation of a finished product and installation. Everything is made to order and created specifically for individual project requirements.

Credit: Nick Smith Photography/Artorius Faber

Craftsmanship

Years of experience and hours of craftsmanship go into creating an Artorius Faber floor. Working with the best nature has to offer and employing traditional methods, innovative twists and modern technology the results are truly unique. Their style embraces a classic English sensibility which is suited to both traditional and contemporary design styles, but always with a timeless elegance.