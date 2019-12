Website www.davidwatson.uk Telephone +44(0) 330 330 7329 Email hello@davidwatson.uk Social Twitter Facebook Instagram

David Watson collaborates with British Artists printing their designs onto pocket squares, scarves and cushions. The designs vary from collections with the William Morris Gallery and National Motor Museum to oil paintings and watercolours by local artists.

All the products are made in Britain from the highest quality silk, cotton and wool.

You can view and buy online or through selected retailers.