Website https://drummonds-uk.com Telephone +44 (0)207 376 4499 Address 642 Kings Road London SW6 2DU Social Twitter Facebook Instagram Pinterest

With its roots in the restoration of antique British baths and brassware, Drummonds has a deep understanding of what it takes to create beautiful, high quality baths that will last for generations. Thirty years after it was founded, Drummonds now has showrooms in London and New York – and baths in some of the most beautiful houses and hotels in the world.