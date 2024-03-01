Eadie & Crole

Website eadieandcrole.com Email info@eadieandcrole.com Address Slade Bottom House, Stoke, Andover, Hampshire, SP11 0NU Social

Sophie Eadie and Fi Crole established their Interior Design Partnership in early 2019, pooling together numerous years of collective and diverse design expertise.

Fi Crole

Fi’s journey began with her education at KLC School of Design, followed by notable stints at esteemed firms such as Colefax & Fowler, Jean Monro Ltd, Joanna Wood, Prue Lane Fox, and Veere Grenney, culminating in a successful 20-year tenure running her own business.

Sophie Eadie

Sophie’s path led her through The Prince of Wales Institute of Architecture, preceded by a tenure as a specialist painter, followed by founder and joint proprietor of The New England Shutter Company. Subsequently, she ventured into running her own Interior Design company.

Together, they boast a rich portfolio encompassing both renovation and new builds, spanning projects executed both domestically and internationally. Over time, they’ve cultivated a reliable network of bespoke joiners, craftsmen, and upholsterers, ensuring seamless project execution with dependable resources.

Their discerning eye for unique art and antiques shines through in their signature blend of classic and contemporary, reflecting their dedication to crafting bespoke spaces tailored to each client’s distinct vision.

The Arnott Collection

In September 2023 they launched their Arnott Fabric, Wallpaper and Furniture collection, developed from a love of pattern and design and a desire to create a collection that would work for many different styles and designers. Find out more at eadieandcrole/collection.

