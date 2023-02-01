Website www.quarme.com Address 7 Bishops Terrace, London SE11 4UE Social







Giles Quarme Architects is an award-winning architectural practice specialising in the repair of historic buildings and the creation of new buildings in historic settings.

GQA are based in London, but happily work anywhere in the UK, and occasionally abroad if required. They are currently working in the Cotswolds, Sussex, Surrey, Shropshire, Cambridge, Oxfordshire, Greater London, Kent, and Glasgow.

The practice is particularly skilled at altering, extending, and restoring Georgian Buildings.

About GQA

The practice was started by Giles Quarme in 1987 after a period working with John Dickinson on a series of critically acclaimed conservation/restoration projects. In 2019 Giles Quarme & Associates became Giles Quarme Architects and Natasha Brown officially joined Giles as a co-director in 2021 after originally joining the practice in 2001.

Together they run a small and brilliant team of architects who specialise in building conservation and traditional, timeless design, whilst maintaining a respect for important historic fabric and architectural significance. The practice believes in producing works of the highest quality and prioritising longevity; and as a result, has won numerous awards for residential, commercial, and public buildings over the years. Our team includes a SPAB Lethaby Scholar, an École de Chaillot Scholar and architects with a love and passion for design, space, and detailing with decades of experience.

GQA is a Conservation accredited practice and is on several important framework agreements including the National Trust and the GLA. However, most of our residential projects come from personal recommendation and are through “word of mouth”, including projects like Althorp, Chilham Castle, Glynde Place, Wiston House, Holland Park, and 100 Bayswater Road, J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan house.

GQA’s Approach

GQA works closely with clients, consultants, and contractors to provide completed projects with the highest quality finish. The practice uses a combination of traditional detailing, historic research, and modern additions to create an end product that allows the historic elements and contemporary uses of the building to work seamlessly together to meet with the owners aspirations.

We understand the importance of a good working relationship with all stakeholders, including Conservation Officers, Planners and Historic England, which ensures that our proposals obtain their support and encouragement which facilitates obtaining planning and listed building consent.

As Historic England state, “the best use of an historic asset is one that provides a viable future for it.”

We take pride in working as a team and are very happy to work with any consultants and contractors that share our passion and commitment to our projects.

“Consistency is found in that work whose whole and detail are suitable to the occasion. It arises from circumstance, custom and nature.” — Vitruvius

Awards

We are very pleased to have been nominated for an RIBA award this year our work at JM Barrie’s former home on the edge of Hyde Park and for a Civic Trust Award for our restoration of a Georgian Gentleman’s residence, which also won a Georgian Group Award last year.

We are fortunate to have won numerous awards over the years including an RICS Award for Althorp and Glynde, the Sussex Heritage Awards for Glynde Place and Pitshill, and the Georgian Group Awards for Bentley Priory, Roehampton House and Althorp.