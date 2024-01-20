Website www.janeybutler.co.uk Email hello@janeybutler.co.uk Address The Limes, Bayshill Road, Cheltenham, GL50 3AW (strictly by appointment) Social



Janey Butler Studio is a team of talented interior designers and architects who together create beautiful homes.

Janey is renowned for her exceptional signature style which combines unique natural elements with contemporary design. Each season she personally selects the very finest innovative design pieces from suppliers around the world.

The studio collaborates with the finest craftspeople, artisans and suppliers to create beautiful luxury interiors for their client’s homes.

Projects range in scale and style, from large country residences to bespoke new build homes. Each project is influenced by the original character of the property, its location, and the clients’ lifestyles and specific needs.

The Cotswold- and Cheshire-based luxury design studio is recognised globally for its unique designs and award winning projects.

Recent accolades include ‘5 star Winners for Best Interior Private Residence’ at the 2023-2024 International Property Awards for their Manor House project as well as ‘Best Global Interior Private Residence’ and ‘Best UK Interior Private Residence’ at the 2020-21 International Property Awards for their Lake View House Project.

See more at janeybutler.co.uk

