Ripples Bathrooms

Ripples is an award-winning bathroom retailer renowned for its bespoke bathroom designs.

Since its first showroom opened in Bath over 30 years ago, Ripples has franchised its business and now has an impressive portfolio of 13 showrooms nationwide.

Ripples offers a truly tailored bathroom service, from product sourcing and design consultancy from specialist bathroom designers, through to installation from trusted local suppliers.

Discover your nearest Ripples showroom at ripplesbathrooms.com.