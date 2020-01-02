Website www.billiards.co.uk Telephone +44 (0) 1264 731 210 Mobile +44 (0) 7771 947 874 Email sales@billiards.co.uk Address Dering Estates, Marten, Wiltshire, SN8 3SJ Social Instagram Pinterest

An introduction to Sir William Bentley Billiards

Whether it’s a full-size Snooker table, Pool table or dual-purpose dining or conference table, a billiards table is a great addition to any contemporary or classic home, hotel, restaurant or bar.

As well as being a focal point for social entertainment, a well-designed, hand-crafted and truly bespoke piece of furniture is a statement of beauty. The craftsmen at Sir William Bentley Billiards’ workshop, in Marten, England, have designed and made some of the world’s most beautiful bespoke billiard tables; working with private clients, Interior Designers, Hoteliers & Property Developers to create unique items that are designed specifically for the space they are made for.

With nearly 40 years of experience in Antique Billiards restoration and reproduction, they have become experts in their craft.

Their aim has been to continue the Victorian tradition of Excellence in billiard table manufacture by restoring and reproducing designs of that era whilst applying the same attention to detail and focus on quality to the creation of bespoke contemporary tables for Snooker, Pool, French & Russian billiards, as well as dual-purpose dining tables, matching accessories and billiard lighting.

The family-run business company is committed to providing a truly bespoke, personalised service, producing unique furniture of the highest quality, from the finest materials. Each piece is handmade to order, with every detail subject to the to the client’s individual specifications – or that of their interior designer. Once finished, the tables are meticulously assembled on-site and set-up by the company’s experienced fitters.

This truly bespoke approach, and the quality of its work, has led the company to be widely known within the Interior design industry, Internationally, as well as in the UK. Many of their tables have been uniquely specified by top Interior and are as likely to be found in a Luxury hotel in the far East, or boutique Bar in Dubai as they are in a private Alpine Chalet or a Mayfair basement.

As a result, their table designs have become increasingly diverse and contemporary, and the finishes, craftsmanship and attention to detail are subject to the scrutiny of this most discerning audience. The appeal to these clients is clear – every table is meticulously made to match the interior design of the property it’s being made for.

As a result, their table designs have become increasingly diverse and contemporary, and the finishes, craftsmanship and attention to detail are subject to the scrutiny of this most discerning audience. The appeal to these clients is clear – every table is meticulously made to match the interior design of the property it’s being made for.

In recent years, working with commercial clients such as luxury Property Developers and boutique Hotels, the company has also started to offer their unique tables on a lease, rental or sale or return basis. Developers can therefore furnish their property with a stunning piece of furniture, and hotels and bars can offer a luxury feature – beautifully suited to their space, possibly offering alternative use of this space – without the capital outlay typically involved in owning such a piece of furniture.

To complement their beautiful tables, Sir William Bentley Billiards also offer a wide-range of matching accessories, including cue-racks, scoreboards and ball-boxes as well as table-football tables, dart-board cabinets, panelling or storage units. The family run business is based in the beautiful countryside of the Wiltshire, Berkshire borders in the tiny village of Marten.

Their showrooms have an ‘Aladdin’s-cave’ feeling, housing a number of unique and historic full-size, and smaller, antique tables, alongside a variety of stunning, contemporary and classic fixed-height Snooker, Pool and dual-purpose dining tables – most of which were made by hand in the adjacent workshops.

Many other antique tables are available, restored-to-order, from a large stock; and their craftsmen are always hard at work on something contemporary too. Visitors are encouraged to appreciate the craftsmanship for themselves and are warmly welcomed, 7 days a week, by appointment.

To order our brochure please get in touch