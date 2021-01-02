Veedon Fleece Carpets

Veedon Fleece is a custom weaving house making leading quality carpets and rugs on a purely bespoke basis.
Using the traditional manner of hand knotting, carpets and rugs can be created to a maximum size of 20m by 8m in muga, pashmina, silk, veedon or Best Tibetan wool.
All colours are dyed uniquely for each commission and Veedon Fleece prides itself in its ability to help clients with size, positioning and colour placement, be it drawing upon its substantial design archive or working on a purely bespoke basis.
Find out more at veedonfleece.com, and see some examples of the company’s work below:
Runner for The Watts Gallery, Compton, Surrey in the Mughal Indian style.
Veedon Fleece describe it as ‘a privilege’ to have produced carpets for every Emanuel Ungaro boutique internationally, creating carpets to their unique colouring and Antonio Citterio’s accomplished design.
An iconic Regency room redecorated by Mlinaric Henry & Zervudachi, with a timelessly elegant carpet woven in Veedon quality.
A classic Art Deco design adapted to the circular form, courtesy Bannenberg & Rowell.
Section of classical Damask woven in silk approximately 4m by 4m. Warm, all-embracing and seductive, bringing one of the earliest known Damask designs to the 21st Century.
Mr Voysey’s Tree of Life, surrounded by family names. A personal touch which will be a fond memory for generations.
A large classical design in the manner of a Savonnerie carpet for we use the same hand knotting technique. This magnificent carpet was woven in wool, a commission for a Middle Eastern family measuring 695cm by 628cm, is true to the original, except for its wonderful early 21st Century colour palate.
Hand painted artwork for the superyacht Serene. This 6m circular carpet was woven in three different pile heights of silk, the design extrapolated from a cigar box produced by Carl Faberge.
A design created from a silk robe seen in the Topkapi Palace; originally woven in silk, here woven in veedon quality for the drawing room at Scotland’s Tulchan Estate.
A large carpet in wool; the boardroom, all meeting rooms and executive offices for one of Britain’s most successful mergers and acquisitions companies who required a fresh and contemporary look. Love the Bronze bull’s head (count the chairs!) Courtesy MHZ.