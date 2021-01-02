Veedon Fleece Carpets

Veedon Fleece is a custom weaving house making leading quality carpets and rugs on a purely bespoke basis.

Using the traditional manner of hand knotting, carpets and rugs can be created to a maximum size of 20m by 8m in muga, pashmina, silk, veedon or Best Tibetan wool.

All colours are dyed uniquely for each commission and Veedon Fleece prides itself in its ability to help clients with size, positioning and colour placement, be it drawing upon its substantial design archive or working on a purely bespoke basis.

Find out more at veedonfleece.com, and see some examples of the company’s work below: