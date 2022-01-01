Website vspinteriors.com Address VSP Interiors, 11a&b Reeve Street, Poundbury, Dorset, DT1 3DB Social





VSP Interiors was founded in 2000 by friends and designers Henriette von Stockhausen and Jane Petti. Since 2010 the business has been led by Creative Director Henriette.

Henriette studied at City & Guild of London Art Schools and gained a Master’s Degree at Sotheby’s Institute where she honed her appreciation and love for antique furniture and decorative design from 17th Century through to 20th Century.

She was also very much involved in country house sales which fed her appetite for beautiful architecture of historical interest. Deciding to move into interior design Henriette studied at the prestigious Inchbald School of Design.

On graduating she gained experience with leading interior designers including Stephen Ryan who had been head of David Hicks Design. She also had a spell in theatre design which enabled her to indulge her more flamboyant side and made her realise just how much she relishes any challenge.

“When planning the interiors of period properties, we believe in preserving quality craftsmanship and architectural features while introducing contemporary elements through the use of colour, texture and styling. The juxtaposition of the new with the old creates a modern look that works equally well in the town and country.”

“I always try to mix a few modern pieces into a very traditional set up or the other way round using a few amazing antique pieces in a modern surrounding – this creates a juxtaposition and keeps things interesting for the eye – something unexpected always does the trick. This can also be done with scale- something very big in a small space for example will create a focal point of interest and make the small space seem extraordinary.”

VSP Interiors try to use local craftsmen and artisans in all their interiors — to create a one-off custom finish/ look. They have an extensive little black book full of incredible artisans ranging from a wonderful stonemason who specialises in antique fireplaces and their restoration to amazing furniture makers who create true one-off pieces in addition to contemporary artists who provide many of the finishing touches.

Today Henriette describes her style as classic in architecture and bones, colourful and eclectic with a mix of old and new in decoration.

See more at vspinteriors.com