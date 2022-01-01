W G Carter Construction

Website www.wgcarter.co.uk Email enquiries@wgcarter.co.uk Address 81a Eaton Road Appleton Abingdon Oxfordshire OX13 5JJ Social

Founded in 1954, WG Carter is a construction contractor specialising in the renovation of and extensions to high end residential houses as well as one-off architect designed new builds and restoration projects at some Oxford university colleges.

About 50% of our projects are with listed properties. We have a work force of 68 full time staff.

