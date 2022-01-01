Trending:

W G Carter Construction

Country Life
Website www.wgcarter.co.uk
Telephone 01865 864626
Address 81a Eaton Road Appleton Abingdon Oxfordshire OX13 5JJ

Founded in 1954, WG Carter is a construction contractor specialising in the renovation of and extensions to high end residential houses as well as one-off architect designed new builds and restoration projects at some Oxford university colleges.

About 50% of our projects are with listed properties.  We have a work force of 68 full time staff.

www.wgcarter.co.uk