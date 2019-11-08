Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co.

Website www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk Telephone 01485 542516 Address The Club House Fring Road Shernborne Norfolk PE31 6SA Social Facebook Instagram

Established in 2003, the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company was setup on a simple ethos of ‘hand crafted, quality iron beds, guaranteed to last a lifetime’. Hand crafted within their own workshop, on the Royal Sandringham Estate. Their range of wrought iron and brass beds, are constructed using traditional techniques and finished with authentic brass finishing’s. So, their beds shall beautifully age over time and recreate that traditional, nostalgic iron bed look. From the raw wrought iron arriving one side of their workshop and skilfully hand-crafted beds, leaving from the other. This family run company, have truly become the experts in hand crafted wrought iron and brass beds. So much so, they are the only iron bed manufacturer, recognised by The Guild of Master Craftsmen.