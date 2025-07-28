Overview:

Blackacre is a young and progressive B Corp Certified jeweller that has grown almost entirely by word of mouth since being founded in 2017. Specialising in the creation of high-quality bespoke engagement rings, personal jewellery and limited-edition designs – each piece is uniquely made to order in their London atelier.

With a particular emphasis on crafting designs around expertly sourced natural diamonds and gemstones, the team of designers, gemmologists and jewellers are unrivalled when it comes to bringing personal designs to life.

Most notable is their approach to expedition sourcing. Recent years have seen the team document journeys into the Sri Lankan and Colombian jungle in search of precious stones.

The Blackacre team is led by jeweller and designer Sam Stirrat, whose childhood passion for collecting pebbles on the beach and semi precious stones is the foundation upon which the Blackacre vision has evolved.

Bespoke engagement rings:

With no investment or external financing, the team chose from the outset to pick one thing to do better than anyone else – the creation of bespoke engagement rings. By channelling all their energy into a highly customer focussed approach, an exceptional reputation has been built. Now considered by many to be amongst the best when it comes to the creation of unique and personal engagement ring designs.

Each engagement ring made by Blackacre is created to order in their London workshop by a team that comprises some of the finest craftsmen and women in the world, many of whom have previously worked in the world’s finest luxury jewellery houses.

A typical engagement ring journey starts with an initial conversation to understand the exact requirements or brief. With no template designs or standardised approach, each client is provided with advice, guidance and information tailored to their needs. From here the team will support you in further homing in on the exact design and specification. Adopting a highly educational and collaborative approach, this process will involve an array of methodologies tailored to the individual couple’s needs – from pencil design work and technical designs, to viewings of loose diamonds or gemstones carefully curated by the team.

The magic of this vibrant, caring and passionate company does not stop here with clients regularly noting that one of the most joyous components of their journey is seeing the design come to life. Whilst not typically expected, the Blackacre team regularly share photo or video updates of each piece being created directly from the workshop which adds to the deeper meaning and sentiment imbued within each piece.

Sustainability:

Perceived by many as the flag bearer in a new era of responsible luxury, Blackacre became B Corp Certified in 2024.

With an exceptionally high score of 99.3 it is one of only a handful of luxury jewellers to achieve this status worldwide, and the only “Top Tier” jeweller to achieve this within the UK. Such a feat is all the more impressive given that the brand only works with natural diamond and gemstones (staying true to its roots whilst more revenue hungry brands flee to meet the rise in demand for lab grown stones).

Most notable within the brand's ethos is their approach to expedition based sourcing. Travelling to far flung corners of the earth in search of precious diamonds and gemstones, recent years have seen the team of jewellers travel to Sri Lanka and Colombia in search of Sapphires and Emeralds respectively.

Documented by expert filmmaker Will Warr, filmmaker to the Duke and Duchess of Wales, these short form documentaries highlight the lengths Blackacre go to in creating perfect pieces.

High quality and authentic experience:

A simple search online or discussion with existing clients will quickly highlight the loyalty and passion garnered amongst the brand's discerning clientele which includes entrepreneurs, financiers, lawmakers and a host of rising stars. The brand has displayed a staggering level of consistency, focussed entirely on delivering pieces that thrill each and every client, as evidenced by the plethora of glowing testimonials and reviews online.

What many connected with the brand comment on is their level of care. This might seem so simple but in an increasingly fast paced world where many are seeking efficiency, this brand is doubling down on making quality their priority. Such a focus has led to many of those within the industry frequently commenting on the quality of craftsmanship, which rivals some of the best in the world.

With the majority of clients starting their journey in the creation of a bespoke engagement ring many will go on to treat the brand as their jeweller for life.

For those seeking a personal piece of jewellery or custom made engagement ring Blackacre is a name that you will undoubtedly wish to have on your list.