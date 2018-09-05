Maidwell Hall is famously one of the best prep schools in the Midlands, offering the now rare combination of small numbers – the ethos is for polite, happy and articulate children in a ‘country-house atmosphere’ – with extensive 17th-century grounds to roam, including a lake with rowing boats.

The curriculum includes a weekly life-skills lesson and riding (Maidwell has a showjumping team and hosts a meet of the Pytchley every year), plus official ‘muck about’ time and daily reading time after lunch. The emphasis is on providing ‘a charmed childhood’.