Sandroyd is a co-educational boarding school for children aged 2-13 years. It is a wonderfully unique family school, set in an idyllic environment, that ‘prepares’ children in the very broadest sense – offering academic excellence, and so much more. It nurtures a child’s confidence and self-esteem whilst encouraging each individual pupil to fulfill all aspects of their potential: academic, artistic, cultural, sporting and social.

Sandroyd pupils stand out from the crowd – or at least that’s what Senior Schools report back. We’re repeatedly told that our pupils are better prepared for the demands of Senior School – both in their academic abilities, but more importantly in the all-important ‘soft skills’ of confidence, resilience, self-motivation and organisation. With happiness, every child can reach their full potential.

We believe that childhood should be relished, enjoyed and remembered fondly. That’s why pastoral care is absolutely central to everything that we do at Sandroyd – in both our Pre-Prep, the Walled Garden (for children aged 2 -7), and in our Prep School (for children aged 7-13). Our friendly and nurturing boarding environment equips children with the confidence and skills to really challenge themselves, to be happy, and to succeed.

Academic Excellence within a Balanced Curriculum

A Sandroyd education allows each individual child to fulfil their potential. We have a deserved reputation as one of the top academic prep schools in the country. This academic success is not assessed solely by our consistently excellent scholarship and Common Entrance results but by the value added across all ability ranges and throughout the school.

In addition to academic excellence, we place an equal emphasis on developing a child’s character, focusing on good emotional and social intelligence, excellent manners and resilience. These soft skills are often best developed outside of the classroom.

By taking part in a daily sports program and activities such as drama and music, the children develop both their interests and talents alongside their confidence and self-esteem. Our timetable ensures equal time and importance is given to extra curricular activities and the academic curriculum; neither is at the expense of the other.

Pastoral Care

Outstanding pastoral care is the lynchpin of a Sandroyd education. It ensures that each child feels safe to develop, explore and make mistakes in a nurturing environment. At the core of our pastoral care is our commitment to boarding and the benefits of providing a full boarding environment. Whilst many other schools have needed to reduce their boarding offer, our boarding is full and we expect all children to board in Years 7 and 8.

The independent thinking and development of social and emotional skills that boarding affords prepares our children for the opportunities available at senior schools and beyond. The boarding environment at Sandroyd engenders a strong sense of community which adds to the family feel of the school, encouraging the children to respect and value each other.

Our Size

Sandroyd is of a size which allows us to invest in the best staff, appropriate facilities and equipment. However, as a small to medium sized school, the Sandroyd children also benefit from an education that is tailored to their individual needs. We are large enough to provide stimulating opportunities yet small enough to maintain the family feel that is so pertinent to Sandroyd.

The size of the school ensures a family environment where everyone is known and valued; this family atmosphere is crucial to the happiness of our children. The warm and welcoming environment is further enhanced by the outstanding location and setting of Sandroyd, allowing the children to explore and develop their creativity, interests and talents away from many of the pressures and expectations of modern society.

Ethos

At Sandroyd we aim to inspire each child to strive for excellence in all aspects of school life; academic, cultural and sporting. This ideal is nurtured through the creation of a caring, encouraging and purposeful community within a safe rural environment. We seek to combine the best in modern educational methods with an emphasis on the time-honoured virtues of good manners, self-discipline and respect for others. We strive to ensure that the children in our care are happy, self-confident and well prepared to meet the challenges of the future.