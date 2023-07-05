Website www.awsprime.com Email alex@awsprime.com Address 9 Beauchamp Place, London, SW3 1NQ Social

Alex Woodleigh Smith founded AWS Prime 10 years ago, following more than a decade in the property industry in Prime Central London. Alex provides an end-to-end service for clients looking to navigate their way through the complex process of buying and renovating property in London. His lengthy career working across the Capital has enabled him to form an extensive contact list, provide informed advice and consistently source and secure deals which often cannot be found anywhere else.

Working with AWS Prime gives clients unrivalled access to the finest and rarest properties, saving them time and negotiating the best terms. Alex Woodleigh-Smith comments: “For most of our clients, their time is simply too valuable to spend trawling websites and fielding calls from agents. We properly research each search, previewing an average of 50 properties per client. Only the very best reach our shortlists”.

AWS Prime has helped clients acquire property in some of the most desirable addresses across Chelsea, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Notting Hill, Belgravia and Mayfair. It also carries our property searches in the prime areas south west London such as Parsons Green, Clapham Old Town, and Barnes. Typically, house searches range between £5m and £15m. Moreover, Alex’s particular strength is his in-depth knowledge of the development process, which for the majority of the firm’s client base of family house buyers, is invaluable. Through his passion for design and architecture and his eye for detail, Alex is able to unlock the potential in a property; knowing what is possible and what will genuinely add value.

In 2022 AWS Prime surpassed £100m in property transactions, of which 70% of the transactions were off market; reinforcing Alex’s reputation as a specialist in PCL’s private market, repeatedly unearthing the rarest of opportunities.