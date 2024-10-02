Website www.cotswoldbuyingagent.co.uk Email sam@cotswoldbuyingagent.co.uk Address Foxbury Hill Farm House, Cirencester, GL7 7AR Social





Samantha Scott-White is a highly experienced property finder and buying agent who operates primarily in the Cotswolds, covering areas such as Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire. She founded Cotswold Buying Agent in 2018 after working in the property industry since 1999. Working in London, and later moving to The Cotswolds, Samantha transitioned from representing sellers, to exclusively helping buyers navigate the complexities of purchasing country homes.

Her business focuses not only finding properties, but also providing a highly attentive bespoke service. Samantha prides herself on maintaining close communication with her clients, ensuring their expectations are met throughout the buying process. Her clients often appreciate her ability to access off market properties and secure competitive transactions.

Her company offers a unique approach, representing only a small number of clients to maintain a highly personalised service. Samantha is deeply committed to building trusting relationships with her clients many of which return for repeat business or refer others, which she considers a key measure of her success.

In addition to managing the buying process, she emphasizes making the experience as stress-free as possible by handling details such as coordinating with solicitors and surveyors. Samantha’s clients benefit from her extensive local knowledge and professional network, helping them secure properties in a competitive market.